Five Star Living With Visionary Development Opportunity At Christchurch’s Clearwater Resort

Positioned within the prestigious confines of Christchurch’s Clearwater Resort, an unparalleled prospect covering an expansive 5,746 square metres (more or less) has emerged for innovative investors and developers.

“There are limited opportunities to purchase a land parcel of such proportions. There’s nothing else quite like it in Canterbury with a lake frontage” says Bayleys salesperson Sarah Eastmond.

“It really does present a quality, high-end development opportunity.”

Nestled along the pristine shores of Lake Kaikainui, and boasting nearly 80 metres of picturesque lake frontage, 62 Rotoiti Lane epitomises exclusivity and sophistication.

Zoned for Specific Purpose (Golf Resort) and fortified with resource consent for a substantial development featuring 38 luxurious homes, it seamlessly integrates opulent living with the tranquillity of lakeside charm.

62, Rototi Lane.

“There’s a solid foundation there with council-approved resource consent. Now it’s over to a buyer to bring the concept to life.”

Celebrated for its world-class golfing facilities, including the forthcoming Heller Golf and Sir Bob Charles Golf Centre, Clearwater Resort stands as a beacon of refined living. This additional development is set to elevate the resort's allure, attracting an international audience seeking sophistication and leisure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The proposed dwellings, which the local Council have approved a resource consent for, will be perfect for residents needing a base in Christchurch for work or leisure.”

“You're within walking distance of the resort’s facilities and restaurant but can also enjoy the peace and quiet that allows you to relax, unwind and recharge.”

But it doesn’t stop there, with the strategic positioning of land offering more than just breathtaking views; it also serves as a gateway to potential revenue streams through affiliations with Peppers Clearwater Resort's esteemed accommodation.

Conveniently located near Christchurch International Airport and major arterial routes, accessibility is unparalleled, providing seamless connectivity for residents and visitors alike. Moreover, the nearby Groynes recreational area offers a myriad of outdoor activities, enhancing the appeal of this esteemed location.

“There are multiple walking tracks, cycle trails and golf course facilities.”

“The hustle and bustle of Christchurch’s vibrant Central City is a mere 20-minute drive away and within two hours you can be jet boating, skiing, surfing or simply enjoying the stunning Canterbury High Country, the possibilities are endless.”

Embrace a lifestyle of security and relaxation within a vibrant community, complete with modern conveniences and the allure of lakeside living. Don't miss the opportunity to participate in a development within a world-renowned resort environment.

View the listing for 62 Rotoiti Lane, Clearwater, Christchurch.

© Scoop Media