Global tourism showcase TRENZ gets underway

The New Zealand tourism industry has enjoyed a solid summer season, and now it must build on that momentum, an industry leader says.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram was speaking at the first day of TRENZ, the New Zealand tourism industry’s most significant business gathering in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington.

One thousand delegates from New Zealand and overseas are attending TRENZ, which was opened last night at an event attended by hundreds of delegates, the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Matt Doocey, and several ambassadors and dignitaries.

During the two core days of TRENZ, over 330 buyers from 25 countries will network and negotiate business with 313 top New Zealand tourism operators. The relationships forged will confirm business for the coming years.

Delegates attend appointments, presentations and networking functions and buyers have the opportunity to visit a variety of Wellington’s best visitor experiences. TRENZ is expected to result in at least $4m of new spend in Wellington this week.

“TRENZ is a happy reunion for many of our buyers who have existing relationships with New Zealand tourism operators and it’s an amazing opportunity to see what’s new with new businesses and experiences on show also. Seeing is understanding, TRENZ is especially valuable for buyers who have never visited here before,” Ms Ingram says.

“Most operators had a really buoyant summer, and 80% of tourism employers in a recent survey have told us that they are feeling optimistic about the next 12 months.

“We should never underestimate our place in the world. Tourism is a very competitive global market and events like TRENZ are critical for cementing our position and building long term sustainable business networks.

“The key for the industry is going to be maintaining the long-term course that it has charted for itself.”

TRENZ runs at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre until Friday 10 May.

TRENZ is delivered by Tourism Industry Aotearoa on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, with assistance from its premier sponsor Air New Zealand and supported by Tourism New Zealand and event partners.

