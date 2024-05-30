Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Number Of Working Days In April Contribute To Increase In Homes Consented

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

There were 2,926 new homes consented in the month of April 2024, up 6.0 percent compared with April 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“April 2024 saw the first increase in the number of new homes consented when compared with the same month in the previous year, since September 2022,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“This increase was partly due to the higher number of working days in the month of April 2024 compared with April 2023.”

There were 20 working days in April 2024 compared with 17 in April 2023, with Good Friday falling in March in 2024. More working days in a month means more time for building consent authorities to issue consents for new homes.

