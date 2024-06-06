More Partners And Ways To Earn Coming To Everyday Rewards New Zealand

Everyday Rewards is getting a big shake-up with thousands more points up for grabs. Two more partners are being added to the programme and Kiwis are now able to earn rewards on both sides of the ditch.

Petstock, a leading pet supplies retailer in New Zealand, and MILKRUN, a popular online grocery delivery service, have joined the Everyday Rewards family, offering members even greater value and convenience. Both have special launch offers with members able to earn big rewards for linking their accounts and shopping.

Mark Burger, Director of Everyday Rewards New Zealand says "We're thrilled to welcome Petstock and MILKRUN to Everyday Rewards. We’re committed to providing members with a wide range of rewards and benefits that are relevant to their everyday lives - through these partnerships, members can earn points in more places and save hundreds of dollars each year."

“We’re also introducing the ability for Everyday Rewards members to earn points and access member pricing at Woolworths stores across the ditch. Members have been asking for this since launch, and we’ve been working hard to make it happen - we know there’ll be a few Kiwis heading over to catch a bit of Aussie sun this winter so we hope they take advantage of our trans-Tasman collaboration,” adds Mark.

Everyday Rewards members need to simply scan their existing EDR card or App at any Woolworths Australia store to earn points towards their next voucher to use back here in NZ.

With Petstock joining the programme, Everyday Rewards members can earn points on all their pet supplies purchases at any of the 16 Petstock stores across New Zealand and online. From 6th of June to 7th of July, Kiwis who link their Petstock Rewards and Everyday Rewards accounts, can collect 2000 points when they spend $75 or more at Petstock - earning an immediate $15 in rewards.

Chris Morgan, General Manager of Petstock New Zealand, thinks the partnership is an exciting milestone with lots of rewards for customers. “At Petstock we’re always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers. We know that fur friends are an added cost to the family budget, and with 64 per cent of Kiwi households owning a pet, it’s important to find great value on everyday pet purchases. We’re thrilled to offer the chance for Everyday Rewards members to earn more points shopping with us.”

MILKRUN is also making a splash in the Everyday Rewards programme, offering members who link their MILKRUN and Everyday Rewards accounts 3500 points when they spend $60 from the 6th of June to the 7th of July. MILKRUN is an ultra-fast grocery delivery service now available in 504 suburbs across New Zealand and with an average delivery time of 36 minutes to your door.

Through the programme, Everyday Rewards members will collect one point for every $1 spent with MILKRUN and at Petstock in stores and online.

Everyday Rewards members are rewarded with a $15 Rewards voucher every time they reach 2,000 Everyday Rewards points and have the choice to redeem at Woolworths supermarkets or bp.

Other Everyday Rewards partners include ASB Bank, bp, Woolworths and Vineonline. Further details about Everyday Rewards can be found at everydayrewards.co.nz.

