Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes Hits Shelves Nationwide

Photo/Supplied

Auckland, Monday 17 June 2024 - Aotearoa’s favourite flavoured snack, Arnott’s Shapes, is once again shaking up the snack game by today introducing the very limited-edition Shapes Barbeque product in the shape of an Xbox Controller. Whether this lip-smacking snack is your chosen player two, or one to enjoy with mates, it’s the must-have addition to any gaming set-up.

Keryn Bloor, Head of Marketing at Arnott's NZ says: " We are thrilled to bring this innovative collaboration to Kiwi Shapes fanatics and gamers, offering them a new way to enjoy their gaming sessions with a taste of nostalgia and excitement. Merging the iconic shape of an Xbox controller with the iconic flavour of Barbecue Shapes was the perfect way to build our partnership with Xbox, creating a more immersive experience for our fans every time they game and snack.”

Get in quick to get your hands on this epic creation to elevate your next gaming session. Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes is the latest instalment from the teams at Shapes and Xbox, available exclusively at New World, Four Square and PAK’nSAVE stores from 17th June 2024 until sold out with an RRP of $3.80; for a limited time only.

About The Arnott’s Group:

The Arnott’s Group portfolio of brands continues the 157-year legacy of the Arnott family, providing quality, great-tasting food to create delicious moments for consumers across the world. The Arnott’s Group is headquartered in Sydney and employs approximately 3,500 people in markets across the Asia Pacific. This includes manufacturing sites in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia as well as New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In June 2023, The Arnott’s Group opened a new multi-million-dollar, 4000sqm manufacturing facility in Avondale, Auckland, has been designed as an innovation hub for Arnott’s sweet and savoury biscuits across the ANZ region and to accommodate further growth and expansion of the 180 degrees cracker brand, acquired by the business in May 2021.

The Arnott’s Group portfolio comprises the suite of Arnott’s, Campbell’s and V8 products, gourmet cracker brand 180 degrees and the Good Food Partners business with brands such as; Freedom Cereals and Sunsol.

