Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement From Transpower Chief Executive

Monday, 24 June 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Transpower

On Thursday 20 June Transpower’s service provider in the Auckland and Northland regions, Omexom, had a crew completing routine maintenance on a tower near Glorit. 

Part of that maintenance included work on the base plates which secure the tower to the ground. 

Our view is that the specifications and procedures for this type of work were not followed. All the nuts securing the tower to the base plate on three legs have been removed which has caused the tower to lift off the base plate and fall.

It is unprecedented and inconceivable that so many nuts were removed at once.

We have appointed an external party to undertake a full investigation into the cause of the fallen tower. While not complete, the investigation is now at a point where we can release some information, acknowledging the significant public and media interest in what caused the tower to fall.


While we are very grateful that no one was hurt when the tower fell, the failure to follow procedure resulted in a significant power outage that had a real impact on the people of Northland. 

The ongoing investigation will look in more detail at what happened and why the correct procedures were not followed. 

We are committed to learning from this event and implementing any additional controls that may be identified.

Finally, we know it is never easy to be without electricity and we know that Northland has been through a lot in recent years. We also know it’s a resilient part of New Zealand and we’d like to extend our thanks to local communities and leaders, civil defence and our lines company partners and local generators for their support and assistance.

I would also like to thank the Transpower staff, service provider crews, design engineers and everyone who has put in a massive effort to get the power back on for the region. A huge thanks also to the landowner and Glorit community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 