Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship Returns With $30,000 Prize

Joshua Ross, Head Chef at Bellamy’s and winner of the 2023 Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship. Photo credit: Visa Wellington On a Plate

Young New Zealand hospitality professionals are being encouraged to apply for the Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship, valued at $30,000.

The opportunity is now in its second year and aims to attract more young people in Aotearoa into the industry and support them to take up hospitality as a career.

It includes a five-day placement at a top international hospitality venue, professional development, a one-year mentorship, business training and future participation in Visa Wellington On a Plate.

The Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship is open to front or back of house hospitality workers, who are NZ residents, between 22 and 35 years of age at the time of their submission, and have a minimum of two years’ experience working in the hospitality industry.

Visa New Zealand Country Manager, Anthony Watson, says the digital payments leader is pleased to continue their support of the hospitality industry this year, and the emerging young talent across New Zealand.

“We were so impressed by the calibre of applicants for last year’s Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship Program and the winner, Joshua Ross, has blown us away with his skill and professionalism. We’re really excited to offer this opportunity again and find and reward another hospitality star for 2024,” Watson says.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Manager Beth Brash says the opportunity has benefits for the entire hospitality industry.

“Giving an up-and-coming hospitality professional the chance to travel and learn internationally allows them to bring that knowledge back to Aotearoa and enrich the culinary scene here,” Beth says.

Last year’s recipient of the scholarship was Bellamy’s Head Chef, Joshua Ross. He has plans to travel to Thailand to spend time at the internationally-renowned Gaggan Anand and also wants to visit the two Michelin-starred Moor Hall in the United Kingdom.

He’s also worked with a number of mentors including Michael Meredith, Ben Bayly, Al Brown, and Chand Sahrawat, which he says has been extremely rewarding.

“Getting to work with some legends of the New Zealand culinary scene, experiencing different kitchens and restaurant environments has been invaluable. It’s given me skills and new ways of thinking that I can bring into my work on a daily basis,” he says.

Applications close on Monday 22 July at 11:59 pm. The scholarship winner announcement will be on Monday 28 October. For more information and full details on application criteria visit www.visawoap.com/visa-wellington-on-a-plate-hospitality-scholarship

The Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship is supported by the Hospitality Training Trust.

