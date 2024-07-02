Eric Peronnard Joins Rebooted Ausx Open As Motorsport & Strategic Adviser

The AUSX Open is pleased to announce internationally regarded and long-time supercross consultant, Eric Peronnard, has been appointed as Motorsport & Strategic Adviser for the Melbourne based event at Marvel Stadium, returning this November 30.

A fitting selection, with Peronnard returning to an advisory role for the rebooted AUSX Open, after being an advisor for the inaugural event in Sydney when it was first launched in 2015.

He famously founded the US Open of Supercross at the MGM GRAND in Las Vegas and since then, has consulted and produced for events and major brands including the ESPN X Games, Fox Racing, Red Bull, FIM and for over 30 years to the Lariviere Organisation for their renowned Paris Supercross event. He has been instrumental in the successful running of Supercross events globally including multiple events in Geneva Switzerland, Honolulu Hawaii, Montreal Canada and more.

Peronnard’s intel and advice, has been and will be crucial, to ensure its successful re-launch and execution, attracting the best international star riders and being responsible for their movements, on the ground.

AUSX Open Event Director, Kelly Bailey is elated to reconnect with Peronnard, and for someone of his calibre with knowledge of both the event’s history and wider off-road industry to lead all things motorsport and riders.

“Eric is a fantastic asset for us to relaunch the AUSX Open brand, delivering credibility and confidence to international brands, manufacturers and most importantly, athletes with his involvement,” said Bailey.

“Importantly he knows the AUSX Open having been intrinsically involved in the inaugural event in 2015, but also has his finger on the pulse of what is required to run the best supercross events in the world. We’re thrilled to be working with him again.”

Peronnard is delighted to return to the relaunched AUSX Open believing this event is one not to be missed.

“Almost 10 years after helping the AME team launch the original AUSX Open I am stoked to be back in Australia for the sequel,” said Peronnard.

“Both riders and Australian fans were so supportive with the original AUSX Open event, I’m confident the 2024 version will be just as big, if not even more well received, given the talent lined up to compete.

“I couldn’t miss being involved in an event of this calibre and can’t wait to see it come to life at Marvel Stadium.”

