Master Electricians Excellence Awards: Calling For Entries To Celebrate Electrical Excellence In NZ

The Electrical Contracting Association of New Zealand (Master Electricians) is putting out the call to its member businesses to enter their best projects and initiatives into the upcoming Master Electricians Excellence Awards 2024.

The biennial competition and awards ceremony recognises excellence and achievement of its members within the electrical contracting industry. In addition to the top award of Master Electrician of the Year, there are excellence awards for industry champion, emerging business, innovation, lighting design, electrical projects, and sustainability.

“The awards are great for the industry and provide a boost for businesses – they profile leadership and help with reputation,” said Shane Bell, Managing Director at Des Scott Electrical 2008 Ltd - winner of the 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award. “We found it a good way to showcase our work, to see where we sit in the market, and the awards help attract quality staff and build morale.” Des Scott Electrical created a mobile seed cleaner, an innovation that could transform the seed-cleaning process worldwide.

Alex Feeney, NZ General Manager at KME Services, winner of the 2022 Excellence in Lighting Design Award and Excellence Award for a Project over $5 million, said “It was good to get recognition for some hard work and it helped with the perception of our business. The awards are 100% a positive for the industry and for the winners’ reputations. They helped with promoting the business and showcasing our abilities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

KME Services won the Lighting Design Award and Electrical Project Award – Over $5 milliion for its design, installation, and commissioning of the electrical supply and reticulation, general and emergency lighting, and control and lighting protection systems (seismic restraints) of the new Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

The Excellence Awards are the only awards of their kind for electrical contracting businesses in New Zealand to be identified, recognised and celebrated for their achievements and excellence.

Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Master Electricians New Zealand, says “It’s a call to our members to put their best foot forward, gain deserved recognition, and enjoy the flow-on benefits from delivering the highest standard of excellence. The potential benefits for electrical contracting businesses include competitive advantage, reputation and brand building, leadership recognition, and increased talent attraction and retention. Our awards help educate both the sector and the public on the positive impacts of electrical excellence.”

Current financial members of Master Electricians can submit an entry up until 31 July 2024. Finalists will be announced on 9 September 2024, and the formal awards ceremony celebrating achievement will be held on 25 October 2024 in Auckland.

Visit: Master Electricians Excellence Awards - Master Electricians

Enter: Master Electricians Excellence Awards (awardsplatform.com)

Awards Categories:

Master Electrician of the Year : The pinnacle award for exceptional leadership and innovation.

: The pinnacle award for exceptional leadership and innovation. Industry Champion : Recognising outstanding contributions to the industry.

: Recognising outstanding contributions to the industry. Emerging Business : Celebrating promising newcomers.

: Celebrating promising newcomers. Innovation : Highlighting groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

: Highlighting groundbreaking ideas and solutions. Lighting Design : Honouring excellence in lighting projects.

: Honouring excellence in lighting projects. Electrical Projects : Recognising outstanding electrical installations.

: Recognising outstanding electrical installations. Sustainability: Focusing on environmentally responsible practices.

These awards are a chance for electricians to showcase their work, attract quality staff, promote their abilities and to help educate and inspire.

Success Stories:

Des Scott Electrical 2008 Ltd : Winner of the 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award for their mobile seed cleaner—an innovation with global potential.

: Winner of the 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award for their mobile seed cleaner—an innovation with global potential. KME Services: Winner of the 2022 Excellence in Lighting Design Award and Excellence Award for a Project over $5 million. Their work on the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre exemplifies excellence.

Key Dates:

Submission Deadline : Current financial members can submit entries until 31 July 2024 .

: Current financial members can submit entries until . Finalists Announcement : 9 September 2024 .

: . Awards Ceremony: Join us in Auckland on 25 October 2024 to celebrate achievement.

© Scoop Media

