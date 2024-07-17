Omoda E5: The EV That Can Take The Heat

The results of extensive heat testing have shown the Omoda E5 that launched in New Zealand in April, passes battery safety and performance standards with flying colours.

While electric vehicle uptake continues to grow, Omoda acknowledges – as with any new technology – there may be concerns about the safety and risks associated with electric battery power. High temperatures not only increase the risk of a battery overheating but can also lead to issues such as decreased performance, reduced capacity, and shortened lifespan.

To eliminate these concerns for users, the Omoda E5 recently went through rigorous high-temperature testing to demonstrate its superior battery safety performance in extreme environments.

During the test, the E5’s chassis was exposed to direct flames for approximately 130 seconds, with temperatures estimated to reach 500 degrees Celsius, exceeding any high-temperature environment that would be encountered on a daily basis.

After the test, the vehicle showed no signs of electrical leakage, and both the battery and electrical systems remained stable. Following a two-hour static observation period to ensure no dangerous hazards had emerged, the E5 was driven out of the test area, confirming that the vehicle’s normal functions were unaffected by the high temperature exposure.

The OMODA E5's battery features an advanced electronic control and battery management system, ensuring stability and safety, while the vehicle has passed a variety of safety tests that demonstrate the brand's commitment to product quality and user safety.

Going beyond industry standards, the E5 has expanded testing protocols to address other common vehicle user concerns, including tests for wading, underbody impact, combustion, and collision performance.

In terms of performance, the E5 boasts a range of up to 430km on a single charge, making it well-suited for both urban commutes and longer journeys across New Zealand. Its advanced Battery Management System ensures optimal performance across various conditions.

Priced competitively at $47,990, the E5 offers exceptional value as one of New Zealand’s most competitively priced EVs. It comes with a seven-year unlimited km warranty and an additional eight year/ 160,000km battery warranty*.

*Terms and conditions apply. The Omoda Jaecoo AA partnership vehicle warranty covers up to seven years roadside assistance. With any new Omoda vehicle purchased, your AA roadside assistance will be renewed each year for up to seven years for no extra cost by bringing your vehicle in for its scheduled service at an authorised Omoda dealer.

