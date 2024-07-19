More Funded Nutritional Supplements On The Way

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga is funding more nutritional supplements for people living with inherited metabolic diseases.

“We know that people living with inherited metabolic diseases want more variety. People will now have more options to meet their nutritional needs to support their health and wellbeing,” says Pharmac’s Senior Therapeutic Group Manager/Team Lead, Alexandra Compton.

Inherited metabolic diseases are genetic, lifelong conditions, usually identified through screening at birth. Metabolic diseases can cause compounds in the body to build up to toxic levels, leading to adverse effects such as cognitive impairment.

People with inherited metabolic diseases often need to follow very restrictive diets and use specific supplements to meet their nutritional needs.

About 120 people in New Zealand will benefit from the new supplements. These will be funded from 1 August 2024.

The new treatments, supplied by Nutricia, would be suitable for people with a range of inherited metabolic diseases including:

phenylketonuria (PKU)

maple syrup urine disease

homocystinuria

tyrosinemia

glutaric aciduria

organic acidaemias

ECHS1-related disease or short chain enoyl coA hydratase deficiency

urea cycle disorders

fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Rare Disorders NZ welcomes the wider range of supplements becoming available.

“Pharmac’s decision will improve the lives of people with PKU and other inherited metabolic diseases. It’s important this group of people have a variety of options for their diet and can try new things. We’re happy to see this funding progress and hope to see further developments made in this and other areas for people living with rare disorders.”

Compton is pleased to have heard from Rare Disorders NZ and other stakeholders through the consultation and in regular meetings with Pharmac.

“Understanding the impact of medicines on New Zealanders helps us understand the benefits of the treatments we’re wanting to fund. Our team’s working hard to fund as many medicines as possible to get the best health outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Decision to fund supplements for phenylketonuria and other inherited metabolic diseases.

