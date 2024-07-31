Lyttelton Port Company Accepts Responsibility For Accident, And Deeply Regrets What Happened

Lyttelton Port Company Limited was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today on one charge under section 48 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA).

The charge arose following an investigation into the incident on April 25, 2022, where Don Grant was tragically killed while coal was being loaded into a hatch on a vessel.

Our thoughts are with Don’s wife, children, family, and everyone at LPC who have been affected by this tragedy.

LPC co-operated fully with Maritime NZ’s investigation and accepts responsibility for the accident, and deeply regrets what happened.

We have made a number of changes to the coal loading procedures to ensure that no other worker is exposed to the risk of harm from the activities.

Graeme Sumner

Chief Executive Officer, Lyttelton Port Company

