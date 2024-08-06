Agricultural Leaders Herald Government’s Game-Changing Regulatory Review

Industry leaders are welcoming a review of regulations they say is hampering NZ agriculture’s ability to keep pace with the rest of the world.

Regulation Minister David Seymour, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard announced the next steps in improving efficiencies in approving crop protection and animal health products.

Minister Seymour announced the Terms of Reference for a regulatory review that will assess how to “speed up the process to get our farmers access to the sorts of safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive," during his address at an industry leaders forum ahead of Animal and Plant Health NZ’s recent ‘Pioneering Future Pathways’ conference.

Gavin Kerr (Photo/Supplied)

The association’s President, Gavin Kerr, says, “the review is a game-changer for our agricultural community, setting the stage for a more efficient regulatory environment that fosters innovation while maintaining New Zealand’s high safety standards.

“It’s all about finding that sweet spot where regulation meets opportunity, allowing farmers to thrive in a competitive global market.

“This is a chance for industry voices to be heard by contributing to a future where innovation flourishes,” adds Kerr. It signals that industry and government share the common goals of innovating and growing New Zealand by “maintaining the country’s amazing farming and food safety reputation, which underpins our export success”.

It’s also a chance to grow our leadership, collaborate and rediscover our ambition.

“We encourage our members to contribute their expertise and experiences to shape a regulatory environment that supports innovation and growth while upholding our high standards,” Kerr said in his address at the conference.

“Our industry contributes to New Zealand's economic growth, sustainability efforts, and global competitiveness in the agri-food sector.

“By working together — industry, regulators, and stakeholders — we can pioneer pathways that will lead to a more prosperous, sustainable, and innovative future for animal and plant health in New Zealand.”

