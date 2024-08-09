Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Electricity Authority Working With Manawa Energy And Prime Energy To Ensure Managed Resolution For Customers

Friday, 9 August 2024, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko (Authority) is working with Manawa Energy and Prime Energy to come to a managed resolution for its customers in relation to the recent termination of Prime Energy’s electricity supply and services agreement with Manawa Energy.

"As the regulator, our priority is ensuring no disconnections take place and that a resolution is effectively managed for impacted customers," says Authority Chief Executive Sarah Gillies.

The regulator has worked with Manawa Energy and Prime Energy to ensure continuity of supply to customers.

Notes:

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with the main statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers. The additional objective of the Authority is to protect the interests of domestic consumers and small business consumers in relation to the supply of electricity to those consumers.

