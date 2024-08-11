Embracing Global Infrastructure Insights For National Progress

Infrastructure New Zealand's latest reports underscore that the country's infrastructure challenges won't be resolved by insular thinking. For too long, New Zealand has adopted a narrow approach to infrastructure development. It's time to look outward and aspire to be a globally competitive nation.

“Our peers abroad, in countries with similar democratic and legal systems, have tackled the same issues we face. Learning from their successes and mistakes is crucial,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

The international delegations led by Infrastructure New Zealand offer senior executives the chance to engage with global leaders. Our recent reports highlight key lessons from visits to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Denmark, London, Manchester, and Cardiff.

“Over the years, these delegations have successfully identified best practices, facilitated knowledge sharing, and sparked debates about their application in New Zealand,” Leggett says.

“Post-COVID, the reinstatement of these study tours allowed us to learn from the infrastructure achievements of similar-sized economies and the UK's approach to regional devolution and water services management.”

In Ireland and Denmark, strong national visions and collaborative political environments have produced robust legislative frameworks, innovative funding mechanisms, and integrated planning systems. These countries exemplify the benefits of cohesive transport systems and political consensus.

In the UK, long-term planning and political agreement have driven the success of devolution deals. City, Region and Town Deals have empowered local councils through significant devolution of authority and funding, fostering effective partnerships with central government. The involvement of the private sector, Iwi, and civil society is crucial in realising these deals' potential in New Zealand.

Wales presented a profit reinvestment model for water infrastructure, potentially lowering borrowing costs and consumer charges—welcome news amid rising rates.

“It’s now up to us to redefine the infrastructure debate and aim for what others have achieved. We must shift from inward focus to a long-term vision that includes political maturity and systemic consistency,” says Leggett.

“To be globally competitive, New Zealand needs to embrace international examples and be ambitious for its future.”

