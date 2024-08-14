Home At Last: Station M Delivers Top-Tier Lifestyle In Meadowbank

Caption: Station M by Ockham Residential offers 14 elegant boutique apartment residences in scenic Meadowbank, just minutes from the beating heart of Auckland’s city centre. (Photo/Supplied)

Flanked by a bush-fringed lagoon and adjacent to the Meadowbank train station, Station M is the latest offering from award-winning apartment developer – Ockham Residential.

The exclusive five-story complex promises tranquillity and urban convenience with spacious, light-filled apartments featuring stunning views and top-tier amenities that have become synonymous with Ockham’s homes.

In an exciting new partnership, Bayleys Real Estate’s Projects team has joined forces with the visionary housing developer to market the highly anticipated complex, marking the first collaboration between the two firms.

Bayleys Projects national director Suzie Wigglesworth says Ockham Residential is renowned for its quality and innovation in sustainable urban design, and there is a natural synergy between the two businesses.

“This is the first time we have worked together on a project, and we are thrilled to do so, in a partnership that leverages Bayleys’ international affiliations, extensive networks, and an interconnected national sales force spanning more than 100 offices nationwide, enabling us to present the homes within Station M to the widest possible audience, and reach the buyers others can’t.”

Located at 21 Manapau Street, Station M is Ockham’s second boutique apartment building in Meadowbank, following the completion of Koa Flats in 2023.

“Each home offers protected north or west views of Auckland’s waterways and dramatic landscapes, epitomising the charm of living in Meadowbank – a suburb the design team affectionately calls ‘unassuming magic’,” says Ockham co-founder Mark Todd.

Station M is a mere nine-minute train ride to the city’s vibrant waterfront precinct, which includes Britomart, Commercial Bay, the Viaduct, and Wynyard Quarter.

“We are proud pioneers in modern living solutions, and Ockham Residential is committed to sustainability and community living – an ethos that runs through every aspect of Station M,” says Ockham’s development manager, Aimee Steele.

“The building’s façade is constructed with terracotta-coloured earth brick and decorative pre-cast concrete, ensuring longevity and low maintenance. Inside, each apartment exudes modern elegance with lofty 2.55m stud heights, energy-efficient LED lighting, New Zealand-made wool carpets, and brushed nickel tapware.”

Kitchens are a testament to local craftsmanship, with stone benchtops, soft-close cabinetry, and intricate tile splashbacks inspired by Aotearoa-New Zealand’s geological history.

The boutique apartments come in two colour schemes, with comprehensive appliance packages fully installed.

Residents will also enjoy a range of collective facilities, including a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool and a community lounge.

“These amenities foster a sense of cohesion and provide a perfect setting to socialise and come together, which is becoming increasingly valuable in a fast-paced modern world,” Steele says.

Station M’s proximity to the Ōrākei Bay Village further enhances its appeal, providing easy access to boutique grocers, eateries, gymnasiums, walkways, and a luxury cinema.

“At Station M, residents will enjoy an idyllic blend of modern, low-maintenance living in a vibrant community atmosphere. The development’s location and quality construction – built to the latest engineering and earthquake standards, coupled with thoughtful design make it an ideal home for those seeking a premium Auckland lifestyle.

“Meadowbank itself, with restored waterways, excellent amenities, and a serene yet connected natural environment, remains one of Auckland’s most stunning enclaves. The area is accessible with frequent public transport links, and harmonious recreational areas like the 7km Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai walkway – perfect for morning walks or an evening wind down with friends.

“Station M reflects Ockham Residential’s community values, long-term vision, and commitment to sustainable urban development.

“Blending modern living with environmental stewardship, each apartment is designed to minimise ongoing costs for residents while maximising quality and comfort, providing this thriving new community with an unmatched lifestyle experience.”

Within the 14-unit complex, two one-bedroom offerings are priced from $780,000, 11 two-bedroom apartments from $1.575 million, and three larger three-bedroom residences from $2.260 million.

On levels one to three, there are just four residences per floor, with two exclusive penthouses on the top floor. Secure car parking (EV capable) is located on the ground floor.

“The choice to create more elite housing locally reflects Ockham’s investment in the region and a particular belief that the suburb functions as one of Auckland’s best-kept secrets, with its impeccable blend of connection, amenities, and stunning natural surrounds.”

Wigglesworth is marketing residences within the boutique apartment block for sale off-the-plans with Bayleys salespeople Paula Halford and Louise Stringer in conjunction with Lisa Redgrove and Zara Kehoe of Ockham Residential.

