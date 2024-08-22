Young Horticultural Finalists Gather In Lead Up To Competition Finals

Young Horticulturist of the Year finalists for 2024 are, from left to right: Anna England, Taylor Leabourn, Craig Scott, Tai Nelson, Kyla Mathewson. Credit: Sarah Weber



Five skilled young people will this year compete for the coveted title of New Zealand’s 2024 Young Horticulturist of the Year.

The five – representing different horticultural sectors – met this week for an orientation day in the lead up to the Young Horticulturist finals, to be held in Karaka, Auckland at the end of October. .

The five finalists are Craig Scott of Hamilton, Kyla Mathewson of Dunedin, Tai Nelson of Kumeu, Taylor Leabourn of Pukekohe, and Anna England of Christchurch. They represent the following sectors, respectively: New Arborist (New Zealand Arboriculture Association Inc); Young Amenity (New Zealand Recreation Association); Young Viticulturist (New Zealand Winegrowers); Young Grower (Horticulture New Zealand Fruit & Vegetable Sectors); and Young Plant Producer (New Zealand Plant Producers incorporated).

Their jobs indicate the diversity of talent that will be on show at the October event – the only NZ horticultural event of its kind that encompasses so many sectors and is open to the public. Craig is a contract arborist, Kyla curates Dunedin Botanic Garden’s geographical collection, Tai is Soljans’ Estate Winery vineyard manager, Taylor holds the position of produce lead at SKU Limited Produce, while Anna is a sales coordinator at Elliott’s Wholesale Nursery.

The five will be put through their paces at the two-day finals, where they will be tested on their horticultural practical skills, leadership ability, speechcraft, business acumen, and industry knowledge.

Young Horticulturist Competition chairperson Shaun Trevan says the 19-year-old competition has grown in strength and all indications are that horticulture’s future is in the hands of highly competent and forward-thinking young people.

“Our competition attracts the very best people from across all horticultural industries and this is evident when I look at this year’s finalists.

“We – and our wonderful sponsors alike - feel very privileged to be able to continue fostering the future leaders of this vital industry, who are indeed helping seed the future now.

“It is a privilege to be amongst them as they prepare for the competition’s final in October, backed by great support from their sectors, and I wish them all well,” Shaun says.

The competition’s 2024 prize pool equates to more than $56,000 in cash, professional development and leadership scholarships and products.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to day two of the finals on Thursday October 31, held at Karaka Bloodstock to watch the finalists tackle the practical components of the competition.

The Grand Final Dinner & Awards will be held in the Karaka Pavilion on the evening of October 31, with published author, social entrepreneur and international scholar Dr Robbie Francis Watene as Master of Ceremonies.

The evening will showcase and celebrate the rising talent within horticulture at what organisers say is an excellent networking opportunity for those in the industry. Grand Final Dinner and Awards ceremony tickets are on sale from September 1. Go to www.younghort.co.nz for ticketing information.

The competition’s official sponsors are: Woolworths, Fruitfed Supplies and T & G Fresh and the silver sponsors are: Bayer, Craigmore and Horticentre Charitable Trust.

Nelson orchardist Meryn Whitehead (from Vailima Orchard) took away the coveted title of Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau New Zealand Young Horticulturist of the Year at the 2023 competition; while the 2022 winner was Regan Judd, who was a T&G Global orchard sector manager at the time. Viticulturists took the top prize in the three preceding years.

The competition is managed by the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture Education Trust.

