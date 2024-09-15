Pro Climb Tree Care Team To Attend NZ Arb Conference

While it will be business as usual for the tree care team at Pro Climb after celebrating a recent 15th birthday, Pro Climb owner-operator Andreas Ross (Rossy)’s key staff will be taking the time to upskill and learn at this year’s NZ Arb Annual Conference on October 9-11, 2024.

The conference is being held at the Aotea Centre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland by the NZ Arboricultural Association Inc. in association with Asplundh.

According to Rossy, the conference is an excellent opportunity for his team to learn and grow in the arboricultural industry.

“Our skilled arborists will take part in the New Zealand Notable Trees Trust (NZNTT) Tree Tour Workshops, and attend the NZ Arb Husqvarna National Tree Climbing Championship.

“Our team is always learning and growing to help our customers throughout Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland maintain and care for their trees.”

Earlier in September, Rossy will attends the World Green Infrastructure Congress, which will be held in Auckland on September 3-5, 2024.

According to Rossy, the World Green Infrastructure Congress is a leading global event for professionals, companies, associations, scientists, and the like to discuss nature-based solutions in urban environments.

The conference theme this year is ‘I am the Environment, and the Environment Is Me.’ This theme emphasises the bond between us and the natural world and our impact and reliance on the environment.

“I look forward to attending the conference and learning about nature-based solutions for climate resilience, highlighting current priorities and trends, and sharing knowledge with other industry experts.”

The World Green Infrastructure Congress will be held at the University of Auckland Business School’s The Owen Glen Building.

About Pro Climb

Pro Climb consists of a dedicated team of tree care experts, arboricultural contractors, and consultants who have been providing a wide range of tree care services in Auckland since 2009.

Whether you require arborist services, landscape tree services, tree cutting, emergency tree services, or hedge and shrub care, Pro Climb is the team to call.

Pro Climb also offers arborist training for professionals in Auckland and throughout New Zealand, which includes aerial rescue training, tree rigging training, tree climbing training, and more. If it’s about trees, Pro Climb is ready and waiting to provide an unparalleled level of service. Visit www.proclimb.co.nz, or phone 09 300 1422 today.

© Scoop Media

