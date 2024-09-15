Port Of Auckland Changes Evening Cruise Operations Balancing Cruise Operations And Auckland’s Public Transport Needs

Port of Auckland is changing its evening stand-down hours for cruise ships extending the time cruise ships can’t manoeuvre in the Downtown Ferry Basin by an hour.

The start of the evening stand-down period will remain at 4.30pm but will be extended from 6.05pm to 7.00pm on weekdays. Cruise ships don’t manoeuvre during these periods to minimise disruption for ferry users during peak commuter times. The new times are effective from 1 October, the first official day of the summer cruise season.

The morning and evening stand-down periods for cruise ships are stipulated by the Auckland Transport Harbourmaster but the port company has worked with cruise operators, industry groups and Auckland Transport (AT) to agree the new hours.

AT’s Group Manager of Public Transport Operations Rachel Cara says the new hours will give Auckland’s ferry users more confidence in their service.

“Because Auckland’s ferries share the ferry basin with cruise ships, at times a small number of ferry services end up being delayed or cancelled. While this is done to keep everyone safe, it is frustrating for our ferry users and particularly those commuting home, so I’m pleased their ferry services will be more reliable under these new hours.”

Avinash Murthy, Head of Marine who is responsible for the port’s marine and cruise operations, says the port is gearing up for another busy summer cruise season.

“Cruise lines plan their schedules at least 12 months in advance,” says Avi. “This information is passed onto us, the Harbourmaster and other ferry basin operators who are then able to plan well in advance the schedules of their own vessels.

“Every ferry basin operator is well aware of how busy it is during the summer months and that public safety must remain the top priority. We adhere to the Harbourmaster standard operating procedures and are in regular contact on ways to further minimise the impact of cruise ship movements on other ferry basin users. The extension of the evening stand-down period is one way we are doing this.

“The cruise industry contributed over $200 million to the regional economy last year and is important to many businesses, but we also recognise that we need to listen to Aucklanders who use the ferries regularly and we're pleased we’ve found a way to do both.”

The morning stand-down period on weekdays remains from 6:30am and 9:05am. There are no changes to weekend hours of operation.

Port of Auckland has identified the need for improved cruise ship infrastructure and plans to reduce the number of cruise ships using Princes Wharf and the Downtown Ferry Basin. This has been factored into Port of Auckland’s long-term planning.

