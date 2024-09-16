Air New Zealand Wants Your Toughest Questions For Its Iconic Onboard Quiz

Q: What's the best way to make the time fly by on a domestic flight?

A: The Air New Zealand inflight quiz, of course!

Every year, millions of Kiwi travellers put their brainpower to the test at 30,000 feet with Air New Zealand's famous inflight quiz.

Now, the airline is inviting Kiwi to be part of the fun by helping create the quiz — giving fact fanatics the chance to submit their most challenging, creative or downright quirky questions.

Air New Zealand will handpick the best brainteasers, which will be featured onboard with the submitter's name and region proudly displayed — offering the ultimate inflight bragging rights.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says the inflight quiz is a beloved staple of domestic jet flights, puzzling travellers with 300 new questions loaded onboard each month.

"We know we've got some of the most trivia-savvy customers in the world, so we thought, why not give Kiwi the chance to stump their fellow passengers?

"Whether it's a local fact that only those from your neck of the woods could possibly know, or a niche piece of knowledge that would leave the Chasers scratching their heads, we're looking forward to seeing what our customers come up with.

"So sharpen your pencils, New Zealand — it's time to make the skies a little smarter."

Questions can be submitted by visiting airnz.co.nz/quiz before midnight on Sunday 29 September. Kiwi can also enter to go in the draw to win a summer of New Zealand travel, with four return domestic flights for two up for grabs.

Selected quiz questions will go onboard later this year.

© Scoop Media

