OOHMAA Welcomes VMO To The OOHMAA Team

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) is thrilled to announce that VMO has joined its ever-expanding group of experienced and driven Out of Home experts.

Anthony Deeble, HOYTS Group and VMO’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for joining OOHMAA, stating, "Joining OOHMAA reflects VMO’s strong commitment to New Zealand’s outdoor advertising industry and our accelerated investment in key growth DOOH segments that will help further evolve the market.”

Paul Butler, Managing Director of VMO, echoed this sentiment: "We're proud to join an organisation that shares our passion for driving the Out-of-Home industry forward. We look forward to playing an active role in shaping its future."

OOHMAA’s CEO, Natasha O’Connor, commented, "Over the last few years, the OOHMAA and its members have consciously focused on creating an association and industry that is inclusive of all operators and formats, seeing that work come to fruition via the new members we’ve had over the last 18 months, is very rewarding. With VMO on board, we're even better positioned to capitalise on the momentum and innovation happening in our industry."

VMO joins a robust group of existing OOHMAA members, including Ad-Vantage Media, Bekon Media, GO Media, HYPER, JCDecaux, JOLT, LUMO, Media5, MediaWorks, oOh!media, and VAST.

