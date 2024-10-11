DoubleVerify To Introduce Pre-Screen Content Control On Meta, Strengthening Brand Safety, Suitability, Media Performance

Sydney, AUSTRALIA – October 11, 2024 – DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the upcoming introduction of content-level pre-screen avoidance on Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feed and Reels, expanding its suite of independent brand safety and suitability tools. This release will empower advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served, protecting brand reputation across Meta’s platforms.

“By offering both pre-screen avoidance and post-bid measurement, we will provide advertisers with an unparalleled level of control over where their ads appear on platforms like Facebook and Instagram,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As media environments grow more complex, it's crucial that advertisers have access to advanced independent tools that help them protect campaigns before they run. Our comprehensive solution further ensures that brands can close the loop by leveraging insights from their post-bid measurement to optimise campaigns in real-time and maximise media performance.”

In January 2024, DV launched post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement on Meta’s Facebook & Instagram Feeds and Reels. DV classifies content directly above and below the placement of ads – enabling brands to authenticate the content surrounding their promotions. The upcoming pre-screen avoidance solution empowers advertisers to prevent ads from appearing beside content that falls under DV’s Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Tiers in an automated manner, letting brands filter out sensitive content in real-time, before bidding on ad inventory.

Implementing a comprehensive authentication strategy offers significant value to advertisers, aligning pre-screen controls with post-bid measurement. Pre-screen protection evaluates content before impressions are transacted to support the delivery of ads to appropriate environments. Post-bid measurement analyses content after impressions are purchased, providing advertisers insights into safe and suitable ad delivery. This approach helps brands optimise future campaigns and media investment decisions.

“We’re excited to offer our clients this dual-layer approach to campaign protection on Meta, giving them expanded flexibility and control over their media strategies,” added Zagorski.

DV’s brand safety and suitability offering is powered by its proprietary Universal Content Intelligence™ classification engine, which analyses all content types to ensure that advertisers receive accurate, AI-driven classifications.

DV became a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program in 2017, offering fraud and viewability solutions on Facebook and Instagram. In 2019, DV launched brand safety and suitability on Facebook’s in-stream video inventory and Audience Network. In 2021, DV announced an expanded brand safety and suitability integration with Facebook, extending verification to In-Stream Reserve, while providing new tools to boost control and efficiency. Most recently in 2023, DV extended media quality authentication to include viewability and fraud verification for Facebook and Instagram Reels inventory.

DV and Meta anticipate the pre-screen solution to be available for all advertisers in early 2025.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Meta Inc.

