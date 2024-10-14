Raglan And Waikato Chambers Introduce Shared Membership Initiative

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce and the Raglan Business Chamber have formed a groundbreaking partnership through a shared membership model.

The collaboration, which began on October 1, aims to offer Raglan Chamber members access to the Waikato Chamber’s services, fostering stronger connections, resources, and advocacy support for local businesses.

The initial 12-month trial will see Raglan Chamber members enjoy similar rights and benefits as Waikato Chamber members, including access to region-wide events and business support, also tailored to the Raglan community.

Waikato Chamber CEO Don Good said he was pleased to welcome Raglan businesses into the wider Waikato Chamber family.

“As part of the trial we will be planning Raglan-centric events and joint initiatives that will help drive economic growth and community resilience, addressing key issues such as infrastructure and housing affordability.”

Raglan Business Chamber co-chair Steve Phillips said the partnership is an exciting step towards strengthening Raglan’s business community

“Our members will benefit greatly from the expanded opportunities and resources available through this shared model.”

The initiative comes on the back of the Waikato Chamber taking a more active role in business communities in South Waikato and Coromandel.

“By collaborating with business communities around the region, our members are benefitting from increased networking opportunities, access to local resources and knowledge, the opportunity for market expansion, and increased visibility.

“By supporting local businesses, members are contributing to the economic growth and vitality of the Waikato region.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

