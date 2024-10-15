Prime Hotels Announces Acquisition Of Waipuna Hotel

Pool with gym (Photo/Supplied)

Antonietta Muollo Aharoni, Prime Hotels Executive Director is pleased to announce the acquisition of Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre, a landmark establishment in Auckland’s hospitality landscape. This exciting development marks a new chapter for both Prime Hotels and Waipuna, with a commitment to maintaining the exceptional service and hospitality that Waipuna is renowned for.

Nestled in Auckland on a stunning lagoon, Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre is set on 6.26 acres of beautifully landscaped parkland and provides a picturesque setting just 20 minutes from the city’s CBD. The property boasts 148 hotel rooms with unobstructed views of the water, alongside 17 conference rooms and a 400-seat theatre. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including a pool, gym facilities, an on-site restaurant and bar, 24-hour room service, and 300 parking spaces offering free parking, a rare benefit in Auckland.

Prime Hotels is part of the Primeproperty Group (PPG), a 100% New Zealand-owned and operated private property investment company with over 30 years of experience in central city commercial real estate. PPG also owns and operates hotels, restaurants, car parking buildings, residential developments, a shopping mall and residential accommodation.

With over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry, Prime Hotels operates a diverse portfolio that includes hotels in Wellington and Tauranga, along with leisure accommodation in Turangi, Taupō, and Whitianga. The recent acquisition of Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre underscores Primeproperty Group's enthusiasm for expanding its portfolio and integrating into the Waipuna Centre community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Nicolas Caffardo, Group General Manager for Prime Hotels, expressed admiration for the quality of the asset and its professional operation, stating, “We see great opportunity to embellish the property—it has been under one ownership since its inception. We aim to take it to the next level, showcasing a resort-like location only 20 minutes from Auckland’s CBD. We are excited about the potential to enhance and expand Waipuna Hotel.”

Caffardo says the name “Waipuna,” meaning "Spring of Water" in Māori, adds cultural significance to the hotel, which is conveniently located near major transport links, including Sylvia Park, train stations, the bus exchange, and motorway access.

“Additionally, the hotel is committed to sustainability, enhancing its appeal for eco-conscious travelers. With its combination of natural beauty, modern facilities, and rich cultural heritage, Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre offers an exceptional experience for all guests”.

Caffardo emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in the future of Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre by leveraging its extensive resources and industry expertise.

As operations transition, it will be business as usual at Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre. Our focus will be on continuity to ensure smooth operations for both staff and guests. In the coming months, guests can expect significant improvements in systems and technology, particularly in back-office operations. These enhancements are designed to support staff and elevate the overall guest experience, ensuring that Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre continues to thrive in the competitive Auckland market.

The acquisition will also open up opportunities for staff career development and growth within the organization. “Prime Hotels shares the values that have made Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre a beloved institution and is excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for career development and growth. This transition opens doors for existing staff, allowing the company to build upon their strengths and continue enhancing Waipuna’s iconic reputation.”

Prime Hotels has established an excellent reputation, with a long-standing team, many of whom have been with the company since its inception. This experienced team is passionate about the industry and possesses a deep understanding of the property and hotel landscape.

“Prime Hotels is excited to welcome Waipuna Hotel to its family and looks forward to the positive changes ahead. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Waipuna team, and together, we will ensure that Waipuna Hotel continues to exceed expectations.

Primeproperty Group who is a leading company in Wellington high rise seismic resilience enhancement will also be upgrading the Waipuna seismic resilience as part of its improvements.

About Primeproperty Group

Primeproperty Group (PPG) is a prominent player in property development, making significant contributions to the local landscape, economy, and job creation by revitalizing and restoring iconic buildings. PPG is also one of New Zealand’s leading seismic upgrade companies. With over 20 years of experience, its designers, engineers, and builders have been extensively upgrading building structures. The ongoing seismic strengthening program ensures that PPG’s buildings are among the safest office towers in the country.

© Scoop Media

