Property Investors Federation Welcomes Government Moves To Make Housebuilding Easier

The NZ Property Investors Federation today welcomed the Government's new self-certification scheme for builders.

"This initiative by the coalition government, along with other measures they have announced like making it easier to build 'granny flats', should make housing cheaper and more plentiful. More housing is good for both property investors and renters, which is why we support the government's efforts in this area" said NZPIF PR & Advocacy Manager Matt Ball.

"While the devil is in the detail, it is clear that the government is focussed on fixing the housing crisis by increasing the supply of housing, which is the right approach. Building quality houses faster and more efficiently gives everyone more choice, and will in due course lower the cost of renting, relative to income.

"We look forward to seeing the detail of this announcement and will continue to support positive moves to increase and improve New Zealand's housing supply," he added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

