Unlocking New Opportunities For Local Exporters

Whanganui airport (Photo/Supplied)

Whanganui’s export businesses and those interested in exploring overseas markets are being invited to help shape the future of the region’s trade landscape.

Whanganui & Partners is working in collaboration with New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) to map out current export practice, and to work towards improving export capability for the region. Whanganui & Partners drives economic development initiatives for Whanganui District Council.

The collaboration includes an upcoming information evening, which will include the launch of the jointly developed Export Map Survey. The survey offers a pivotal opportunity for local businesses to influence future infrastructure, including the potential activation of air freight services or other potential bandwidth projects.

The launch event will include information from NZTE on the latest developments and opportunities for Whanganui exports, including growing and high-potential markets. The event will also feature a discussion with a successful local exporter and an interactive Q&A session.

Dr Emma Bugden, who manages Whanganui’s UNESCO City of Design designation, will also present on the newly developed visual brand identity and its potential to improve export opportunities for Whanganui producers.

Colleen Ervine, Strategic Lead Agribusiness at Whanganui & Partners, said a recent visit to Toowoomba, Whanganui’s Australian sister city, highlighted how a well-functioning supply chain enabled growth in primary industry exports and services.

“The activation of Wellcamp Airport has had positive ramifications up to two hours away and the direct freight flights to Asia have really amplified the export landscape,” she said.

Whanganui’s participation in the Export Map Survey will help identify demand for export and whether local activation is required. “We want a comprehensive picture of Whanganui’s readiness and potential,” Ervine said.

“Besides our fast-moving consumer goods, there are non-perishable goods that still demand better infrastructure, like online services, which may require higher specification bandwidth or switching,” Ervine said.

Whanganui & Partners was pleased to be working with NZTE, whose role is to use their extensive knowledge and networks to help businesses grow in international markets. Tim Easton, Strategic Lead - Business, has worked with Ervine to invite businesses to the Export Map Survey launch next week. The information evening and launch, on November 14, is designed for exporters of tangible products.

Ervine and Easton have teamed up with Alan Nixon of Whanganui Tech Network to coordinate a separate launch for online products and services on November 26.

Whanganui & Partners, NZTE and Whanganui Tech Network are inviting all current exporters, and local business ready to explore new markets, to the Export Map Survey launch evenings. They encourage interested businesses to call Whanganui & Partners or email colleen.ervine@whanganuiandpartners.nz or tim.easton@whanganuiandpartners.nz.

