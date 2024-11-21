DHL Express Expects A 12% Shipment Increase This Peak Season

DHL operates with no Christmas Cut-Off in New Zealand, collecting shipments and running deliveries up to 24th December to meet high demands

Auckland, New Zealand, 21 November 2024: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is expecting a 12% shipment increase this peak season, signalling robust international demand and a positive outlook for New Zealand's economy.

The peak season runs from now until the end of January and includes holidays such as Single’s Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the Christmas period and Lunar New Year. It is the busiest time of the year for exporting and importing goods, with 2023's highlight being 27 November (Cyber Monday or the Monday after Black Friday), when DHL Express saw a remarkable 53% surge in shipments compared to the average day.

To support New Zealand businesses as they gear up to send their products to customers around the globe, DHL Express will operate with no Christmas Cut-Off, collecting shipments and running deliveries right up until Tuesday 24th December, unlike other carriers with designated Christmas Cut-Offs. Last year, the number of shipments on 19 December 2023 was 26% higher than average, demonstrating the critical need for continuous service during the peak season.

Dinesh Dasanayake, Vice President of Operations at DHL Express New Zealand, says DHL Express is proud to help New Zealand businesses connect with international markets and meet the growing demand for their unique products.

"At DHL Express, we understand the importance of timely and reliable delivery, especially during the peak season. With volumes expected to increase over the next two months, our dedicated team is here to help Kiwi exporters navigate the complexities of international shipping, ensuring their products arrive safely and on time," says Dasanayake.

In addition to no Christmas Cut-Off, DHL Express owns two dedicated aircraft that fly between Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Sydney, strengthening the trans-Tasman express delivery capabilities.

“This allows our DHL network to maintain consistent service levels and avoid disruptions that can impact other courier and freight companies.

“We offer unmatched express services across the globe, delivering from New Zealand to 78 countries by 12pm and to 28 countries by 9am. DHL Express can also reach Australia, Singapore, United States, and Canada overnight from New Zealand. These services provide Kiwi exporters with the speed and reliability needed to thrive in international markets,” says Dasanayake.

In a significant investment to boost capacity and enhance sustainability, DHL is investing €100 million (almost NZD$1.9M) in eight new Boeing 777 freight aircraft on Trans-Pacific and intercontinental routes between Asia and Europe. This investment not only increases capacity on these key lanes, but also continues DHL’s transition to lower-emission transportation with newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The 2024 ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer highlighted that more than half (56%) of New Zealand exporters think sustainability is very important or important to their logistics and supply chain. DHL Express is committed to helping Kiwi exporters reduce their carbon emissions through its GoGreen Plus service.

“By using an ‘insetting’ approach through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), DHL Express ensures that New Zealand exporters can lower their carbon footprint while still benefiting from efficient and reliable delivery, therefore supporting their growth and success during the busy festive season,” concludes Dasanayake.

During peak season, DHL will help Kiwi exporters reach a range of global markets – from neighbouring Australia to far-flung destinations like Iceland, Madagascar and The Bahamas. For more information on peak season, visit https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-nz/small-business-advice/business-innovation-trends/peak-season

