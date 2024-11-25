UFO Rodeo Strengthens Leadership With Two Senior Hires

Michelle Walshe and Leon Kirkbeck's UFO Rodeo has welcomed two new senior hires into the fold, supporting their commitment to pushing boundaries and connecting people through great storytelling. Emma Henderson has been tapped to lead their newly formed experience, events and activation arm, Ballyhoo, while Wade Beeby joins the Rodeo’s creative arm, Augusto, as General Manager.

Emma Henderson has vast experience in the events space, with a strong track record in creatively led experiences that build genuine connections and strong brand credibility. In her previous life, Emma was the driving force behind the successful LittleWolf Events & Catering business, followed by stints as National Events lead for both the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and World Vision.

After 10 years working internationally, Wade Beeby came home to set-up an expression of the LADbible brand in New Zealand. Prior to this, he worked globally and locally across a number of agencies in brand, comms and creative strategy for an impressive list of clients including Google, Amazon, LEGO and L'Oréal.

UFO Rodeo Co-Founder and CEO, Michelle Walsh, believes that the two new hires will add to the company's collective of world-class thinkers and makers, bringing impressive experience into the mix.

“Emma and Wade are not just genuinely great humans, they’re blue-sky, bold and creative minds, just like the rest of us. Entertainment is the beating heart of everything we do creatively, from world-class documentary filmmaking, to brilliant brand building and social moments. To do this successfully, we need the best creative minds working with us. We’re excited to have Emma and Wade join Lara Marshall (GM, Corner Store) and Cass Avery (GM, Dark Doris) on our leadership team to carry on our strong record of extraordinary entertainment,” Walsh says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Leon Kirkbeck, Co-Founder and Managing Director of UFO Rodeo, says the two new hires bring with them a wealth of local and global experience and will be instrumental in the Rodeo’s bold plans for the future.

“Over the past 16 years we’ve evolved from one creative business into four. Each time, we’ve let changes in technology and culture direct our evolution. This is true again as we welcome Emma and Wade into the Rodeo. Despite the lingering covid cloud and dominance of digital communication, the importance of building meaningful connections through authentic, face-to- face engagement, has never been more apparent. This is where Emma’s capability is invaluable. Likewise, as we’re adopting new technology and re-inventing the ways we work, the need for high-level agency strategy and management is increasingly important - that’s what Wade brings,” says Kirkbeck.

The duo have made themselves at home at UFO Rodeo’s new HQ on Burleigh Street in Grafton, with their presence already paying off. Between the pair, they have been instrumental in winning two competitive pitches, reclaiming the Haka World Record and most importantly, making sure UFO Rodeo’s clients continue to receive the outstanding work that they deserve.

About:

UFO Rodeo is the unifying force for Michelle Walshe & Leon Kirkbeck’s current, and future, creative business divisions - providing an overarching vision, commercial governance and creative connectivity. Current business units include Augusto, Ballyhoo, Cornerstore, Dark Doris and Cryptid Factor.

© Scoop Media

