Visitor Demand Drives New Regional Merchandise

Taranaki Local, Sean Conaglen (third right), owner of Jetcharm Barbershop in Taranaki Like No Other Merch (Photo/Supplied)

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the Regional Development Agency, is launching an exciting new initiative in time for the busy summer season, "Taranaki Like No Other" (TLNO) merchandise.

The collection comes on the back of visitor inquiry, although according to Venture Taranaki, the release will also aim to foster community pride and awareness for the region’s Like No Other identity.

"Demand for Taranaki like no other-branded merchandise has been steadily rising, particularly among cruise passengers, and feedback from hoteliers and international artists, creating the ideal opportunity to offer unique keepsakes that celebrate their Taranaki visit," says Brylee Flutey, GM Destination, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

"The regional brand was developed in 2005 after significant community engagement and has been heavily engrained in the fabric of Taranaki since. We’re excited to build on this legacy at a local, domestic, and international level, as we launch a fun range of regional merchandise that includes T-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats, kidswear, and accessories such as jibbitz charms for Crocs," Flutey continued.

"All of the designs are created to showcase the region’s iconic landmarks and vibrant culture, capturing the essence of the region, and its unique ‘like no other’ feeling.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will be reinvested into the agency’s visitor attraction efforts, further enhancing regional tourism and supporting the local economy.

Flutey believes this initiative will elevate the unique identity of Taranaki.

"We have visitors from all over the world coming to Taranaki year round - and the opportunity for them to take home a t-shirt featuring some of our icon landmarks and landscapes, to wear back home, is a win-win. It’s exciting to think about where our like no other brand will go, and the additional exposure it will get as a result".

Although the range was driven by visitor demand, it also appeals to locals, with iconic landmarks, and fun designs that celebrate what it means to be from Taranaki.

Initially, the new merchandise will be available online on 25 November 2024 via local apparel company Game Changer, and from there, it will be available to purchase in-store at Regional i-sites, as well as some hoteliers, including the Novotel, with other visitor-focused locations sought in time.

"We’re thrilled to be stocking this new range and offering our guests a fun memento to mark their time in Taranaki while also indirectly supporting the promotion of the region," says Jayesh Bala, General Manager of Novotel New Plymouth Taranaki.

Pricing starts from $35 for a kids tee and $40 for an adult, with adult hoodies priced at $75.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring this range to market thanks to our partners at Game Changer. Even though this range was born out of visitor enquiry, we wanted to ensure our locals can also get behind this range, so pricing has played an important role in this launch, and we have worked hard to keep pricing as low as possible," adds Flutey.

"And, with Christmas fast approaching, this is the perfect time to grab some TLNO merchandise for whānau and friends," concludes Flutey.

© Scoop Media

