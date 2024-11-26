Update To Seasonal Adjustment Methodology For Business Financial Data

This paper provides information on changes in the methodology used to calculate seasonal adjustment for series in business financial data (BFD) and the component surveys associated with it, that is, the Economic Survey of Manufacturing (MFG), the Wholesale Trade Survey (WTS), and the Selected Services Survey (SSS).

These updates are being made to better account for the impact of COVID-19, and to address changes in the seasonality of each series since the redesign of the surveys in business financial data released in June 2016. These enhancements will take effect from the publication of Business financial data: September 2024 quarter on 11 December 2024.

Visit our website to read this methods paper: Update to seasonal adjustment methodology for business financial data - https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/update-to-seasonal-adjustment-methodology-for-business-financial-data

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

