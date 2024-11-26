Omoda Jaecoo’s E5 EX Powers Up The Take Charge EV Expo

The mood was electric this weekend at the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre as the highly anticipated Take Charge EV Expo showcased the Omoda E5 EX. As one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the world, Omoda Jaecoo offered locals the chance to experience its first electric model available in the New Zealand market, the Omoda E5, and chat with onsite experts.

The event, held from November 23-24, gave the public, invited guests and car enthusiasts a chance to explore the future of automotive technology and electric vehicles firsthand. While more than 20 electric vehicles were on display, it was Omoda E5 EX that turned heads, drawing in guests who were eager to discover its advanced features and sleek design. As electric vehicles continue to gain momentum across the globe, it’s clear they are becoming a mainstream choice for Kiwi drivers. From January to October 2024 alone, 78,000 EVs have been sold and 1,248 public charging units are now available across the country, a testament to the growing demand.

For a limited time, the Omoda E5 EX is available for $44,990 + ORC, as part of a $10,000 end of year discount. This model is equipped with a 61kWh lithium iron-phosphate battery, offering an impressive 430 km range (WLTP) and fast-charging capabilities that recharge the battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. The Omoda E5 BX is also part of the end of year special, now priced at $40,990 after a $7,000 discount*.

With the E5 fleet positioned as one of the most affordable electric cars in the New Zealand market and the brand's focus on sustainability, Omoda Jaecoo is quickly becoming a top player in the EV market.

Notes - T’s & C’s * EOY Bonus Offer applied at point of purchase as a reduction from the purchase price. Not redeemable for cash. $10,000 EOY Bonus applies to the Omoda E5 EX, a $7,000 EOY Bonus applies to the Omoda E5 BX. Offer available at participating Omoda Jaecoo New Zealand dealers, for vehicles purchased and delivered between 1/11/2024 to 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. Not available in conjunction with any other offers. Omoda Jaecoo New Zealand reserves the right to modify or withdraw this offer at its sole discretion.

