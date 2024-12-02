DHL Express In First Place Among The World’s Best Workplaces™

Photo/Supplied

For the fifth year running, DHL Express has been named one of the World’s Best Workplaces™ and earned the prestigious #1 global ranking this year. The company also claimed the top position in the regional rankings across Asia, Latin America, and Europe—continuing its leadership for the fourth consecutive year in Europe, the eighth year in Asia, and the seventh year in Latin America. This recognition comes from Great Place to Work™, in collaboration with Fortune Magazine*.

In a statement acknowledging this achievement, John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, shared: “We are immensely proud to once again be recognized as the number one company on the World’s Best Workplaces™ list. This recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to putting people first and nurturing a vibrant, inclusive culture across our global team of 120,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories. A cornerstone of this achievement is our Certified International Specialist program, which plays a vital role in driving excellence. By honoring the dedication of our employees, we can provide the exceptional service that defines DHL Express. We remain deeply focused on fostering the best possible work environment for our teams worldwide.”

Earlier this year, DHL Express was certified a great place to work in New Zealand. This marked the seventh consecutive year DHL Express New Zealand has achieved this accolade, with the top performing indicators being credibility, respect, pride fairness and camaraderie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading At DHL Express, building a strong sense of community and shared purpose is fundamental to the company’s culture. Employees are at the core of the company’s success, and their contributions are celebrated in various ways. Annual initiatives like Appreciation Week and the Employee of the Year program honor individuals who embody DHL's core values of speed, passion, can-do attitude, and doing it right first time.

More than just a job, working at DHL means contributing to a greater mission—connecting people and improving lives. Through participation in corporate responsibility programs such as DHL Got Heart, Global Volunteering Day, GoHelp, GoTeach, and GoTrade, DHL employees make a tangible impact on the communities they serve, reflecting the company’s commitment to making the world a better place.

Fadzlun Sapandi, Executive Vice President of HR at DHL Express, emphasized the company’s ongoing dedication to its people: “Our employees are the foundation of everything we do, and we work hard to ensure that every individual feels valued and understood. By creating a supportive, motivating work environment, we foster a sense of belonging that allows each person to thrive. Their unique perspectives and contributions fuel our success and help us stand apart in the industry.”

“Being a global employer carries immense responsibility—to our people and to the planet,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work™. “These remarkable companies are not only driving performance but also making a positive impact in their communities. When people work with purpose, they deliver innovation, enhance performance, and help build a better world for all of us.”

DHL Express has now earned a place among the World’s Best Workplaces™ list and has ranked among the top three companies globally since 2020. The company's unwavering commitment to its people, its values, and its mission continues to set a benchmark for workplace excellence around the world.

This year, DHL Express also achieved the Top Employer accolade in Asia Pacific 2024 for the 10th consecutive year. In the past 10 years, DHL Express New Zealand and 11 other Asia Pacific countries and territories were certified Top Employer. The Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices, allowing organizations to assess and continuously improve their workplace environment.

*©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of DHL Express.

