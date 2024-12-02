Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southland Power Trust Settles NZ$89.6m Strategic Acquisitions

Monday, 2 December 2024, 3:27 pm
Press Release: SEPSCT

Southland Power Trust (SEPSCT) has settled a significant transaction valued at NZ$89.6 million to acquire the remaining interests in key regional electricity network assets.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary The Power Company Limited (TPCL)[1], SEPSCT now owns 100% of OtagoNet, Lakeland Network Limited, and PowerNet Limited having acquired stakes formerly held by Electricity Invercargill Limited (EIL).

Carl Findlater, Chair of SEPSCT, emphasised the strategic importance of these acquisitions.

“The sale of our holding in Southern Generation Limited Partnership (SGPL) earlier this year was the first step in a strategy designed to ensure TPCL would be well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

“These acquisitions are the realisation of that strategy, consolidating ownership and management of local electricity networks for the direct benefit of southern region consumers.

"The overarching result is a significantly simplified company structure, improved governance, and management efficiencies. Most importantly, the Trust has formed a strong, locally-owned electricity network that will support increasing demand for electrification in the region,” he said.

The operations of OtagoNet, Lakeland, and PowerNet will remain unchanged, while PowerNet will continue to manage EIL’s network under a long-term network management agreement.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from SEPSCT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 