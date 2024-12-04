Zanda McDonald Award Reveals Australian Finalists For 2025

The Zanda McDonald Award, a prestigious trans-Tasman accolade that celebrates and fosters excellence in agriculture, has announced the first batch of finalists for 2025. Three exceptional young professionals from Australia have now been selected, following interviews in Sydney on Monday. A total of six finalists will be chosen for this esteemed recognition, aimed at nurturing the next generation of leaders in the primary sector. Three New Zealanders will be selected to join the Australian finalists next week.

The Zanda McDonald Award offers an exclusive prize package, focused on tailored mentoring and educational opportunities. The Australian finalists have been selected for their leadership, passion, and impactful contributions to the agricultural industry.

The Award is dedicated to inspiring and developing future leaders in agriculture by providing unparalleled growth opportunities, mentorship, and access to top-tier education.

The Australian finalists for 2025 are:

Will Creek (35), General Manager - Properties Livestock for vertically integrated beef and cattle company Stanbroke, Queensland

(32), Manager of Oxton Park (family cropping, wool and prime lamb farm), based in Harden, Southern NSW

(32), Manager of Oxton Park (family cropping, wool and prime lamb farm), based in Harden, Southern NSW Felicity Taylor (29), Area Manager at Rabobank, Moree, Country NSW

Richard Rains, lead judge and award mentor, expressed his enthusiasm about the impressive pool of Australian talent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The interview process is always an exciting experience for us. It’s inspiring to see the passion and drive of the next generation of ag leaders. Selecting the finalists from a competitive group was a tough decision, but it was a privilege to learn more about their achievements and aspirations for the future. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Zanda McDonald Award family,” he said.

Finalists become part of the Award Alumni, gaining access to continuous mentoring, networking opportunities, and support. The three New Zealand finalists will be announced next week, and all six finalists will attend the Awards’ annual Impact Summit on the Gold Coast in March 2025. During the summit, one Australian and one New Zealand winner will be named at a celebratory evening with industry leaders and award partners.

The winners will receive an impressive personal development package, including a tailored mentoring trip to both Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 for further education or training, media coaching, and ongoing networking opportunities.

Note:

Zanda McDonald was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry and was proud to be a farmer who worked tirelessly to encourage young people to work in the industry that he loved. He died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.

Out of mate-ship and respect for Zanda, one of agriculture's natural leaders, this trans-Tasman award was born in 2014. It is now run independently by the Zanda McDonald Award Foundation, with directors made up of industry leaders, and backed by a group of supportive businesses and organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

The Zanda Mentoring Group (ZMG) is a collective of over 150 of Australasia's top rural leaders. This impressive network of top industry mentors throughout Australasia provide mentoring and support to the award, its finalists and winners.

The Award recognises young people working in the primary industry sectors in New Zealand and Australia and supports their future career development. It is open to passionate and determined individuals aged 21 - 35 years who are working in the agri-business sectors of either Australia or New Zealand, and who demonstrate a passion for agriculture and natural leadership ability. Applications are open for the month of October each year.

