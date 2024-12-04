Boots, Barstools And A Free Car In Spectacular Kelvin Grove Home

456 Stoney Creek Road, Palmerston North / Supplied

Down a long driveway framed by magnolia trees lies an extraordinary lifestyle property in a sought-after location. Set on approximately 1.5 hectares of land behind secure electric gates and surrounded by serene paddocks, this exceptional estate offers unparalleled space, privacy, and versatile amenities, all within close proximity to local conveniences.

“It’s a lifestyle block on steroids and has something that everyone dreams of. There’s the beauty and grandeur of the main home, there’s plenty of space for children to play and then there’s the novelty of what’s inside the property’s sheds.”

“It’s the perfect spot for a family with a variety of interests, or could appeal to a car enthusiast who wants to run a business, store or collection of cars. But ultimately, it appeals to anyone who likes to have a lot of fun” says Bayleys salesperson Shelley Grieve.

456 Stoney Creek Road is a testament to family comfort and functionality, with four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite that opens onto a private courtyard. A dedicated office space is ideal for remote work or managing a home business, and two expansive living areas cater to relaxed family time or sophisticated entertaining.

The kitchen forms the heart of the home, thoughtfully designed with both intimate dinners and grand gatherings in mind. Flooded with natural light, the dining area flows effortlessly onto a sun-soaked patio, creating an idyllic spot for summer entertaining, or quietly unwinding with a coffee in hand.

456 Stoney Creek Road, Palmerston North / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is the ultimate entertainer's space. It’s large, vast and opens out onto that beautiful courtyard that’s completely private.”

“The current vendors have enjoyed family celebrations, and numerous large gatherings. The whole section is purpose built for people who want to have lots of fun.”

But its entertaining potential extends well beyond the main home, with two remarkable sheds providing exceptional versatility and charm. The first, a 10x10m space styled as an American diner, comes complete with parking and a projector with a drop-down screen.

“It’s a carpeted garage that could best be described as the ultimate party room. It’s perfect for movie nights, or for getting a bunch of mates over to watch the All Blacks play or the Superbowl.”

“But it’s not just for sports enthusiasts, you could also add in a dancefloor. The sky is the limit.”

The second, a massive 32x12m shed, combines an American saloon-style back drop with a fully equipped workshop, catering perfectly to car enthusiasts, tradespeople, or hobbyists. Together, these impressive outbuildings can accommodate up to 20 vehicles, providing unmatched storage and functionality.

“It’s also got a mezzanine area which I think would be an amazing place for a DJ.”

“One of the current vendors is an acapella singer, and the other drives race cars. They’re two very different hobbies but this house merges their interests so seamlessly.”

Part of those hobbies will remain with the house, with the vendor leaving a 2010 Bentley Continental Super Sport behind.

“It’s a beautiful 621 horsepower car that comes with a W12 motor with twin turbos. You buy the house and get the car for free.”

Beyond the sheds, the property features three well-maintained paddocks, offering endless possibilities for livestock grazing, equestrian sports, or simply enjoying the expansive rural setting.

“The cool thing about this land is it completely surrounds the house. When you look out the windows you’re only seeing your stock grazing or your children tending to their pets.”

The location also strikes the perfect balance between peaceful seclusion and convenient access to local amenities.

“It’s just a short 10 minute drive from the CBD and airport. There’s also a beautiful country school at the end of the road which is a fantastic option for children.”

This rare offering seamlessly combines elegance, comfort, and practicality with novelty escape and experience creating a lifestyle like no other. Don’t miss the chance to secure a property that truly has it all.

To view the listing for 456 Stoney Creek Road visit:

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/listings/lifestyle/manawatu-_-whanganui/palmerston-north/456-stoney-creek-road-kelvin-grove-3052924

To contact listing agent Shelley Grieve:

+64 21 326 511

shelley.grieve@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/owners/shelley-grieve-3711

© Scoop Media