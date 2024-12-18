Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rushed GE Law Changes Leave Farmers Facing Uncertainty And Unfair Costs

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Organics Aotearoa New Zealand

The Government is rushing through a radical overhaul of gene technology laws without doing the necessary groundwork, leaving farmers, growers, food companies and exporters trying to understand the risks, compliance costs, and impacts on their businesses.

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) says the process has significant shortcomings, with effectively no consultation, insufficient due diligence and no clarity for food producers, regardless of their views on genetic engineering (GE) or their production systems.

“This is not about being for or against GE,” said Rob Simcic, OANZ Chair. “This is about basic fairness for all farmers, growers and food producers. As drafted, the new Gene Technology Bill has the potential to transfer all the risk and uncertainty onto food producers while offering them no answers about what it will cost or how it will work. This is a complex and nuanced issue. Farmers, growers, and exporters may be left scrambling to figure out what this rushed legislation means for their businesses, because the process is being pushed through with very limited consultation.”

Government has acknowledged that use of GMOs in the field will cost Non-GM food producers, but can’t say how much and appears to be leaving farmers and food companies that supply GM sensitive markets to bear the burden of GM contamination or trade disruptions.

“It doesn’t matter what your production system is, everyone is asking the same question: what will this cost me and my farming business? And the Government has no answers,” said Tiffany Tompkins, OANZ Chief Executive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Gene Technology Bill, which has passed the first reading and is now sitting with the Health Select Committee, has bypassed essential steps such as economic analysis of the risks and compliance costs and consultation with those directly impacted.

In November, OANZ released an economic analysis by NZIER assessing the value of New Zealand’s current GE-free status and the premium it provides to primary sector exporters. The report suggests that the environmental release of GMOs in New Zealand could reduce primary sector exports by $10 to $20 billion annually.

At the time, the Government pushed back on those numbers but hasn’t itself done any work to assess the value of GM Free status to New Zealand’s food export economy. “Until the Government commissions further analysis, those are the numbers”, said Tiffany Tompkins, OANZ Chief Executive.

“New Zealand farmers, growers and food producers deserve a process that is fair, transparent, and thorough—not one that leaves them to pick up the pieces,” added Mr Simcic.

OANZ remains committed to advocating for a fair and transparent process and encourages all food producers, regardless of their views on genetic engineering, to engage in this critical conversation.

The Health Select Committee met this morning and has now opened the submission process, just 13 hours after the Bill passed its first reading. Submissions are due by 17 February 2025.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Organics Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 