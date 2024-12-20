Road Runner Rentals: One Of Three NZ Companies With Fully Green Warrant Certified Campervan Fleet

Road Runner Rentals Green Certified Campervans (Photo/Supplied)

Road Runner Rentals, a family-owned leader in campervan rentals in Christchurch, has announced that its entire fleet, including the budget-friendly Clubby campervan, is one of only three companies in New Zealand to achieve 100% Green Warrant Certification compliance across all vehicles.

“We’re proud to offer travellers the freedom to explore New Zealand’s stunning landscapes without restrictions,” said Randall Diggs, owner of Road Runner Rentals. “Hiring a Green Certified campervan means you can enjoy access to freedom camping sites across the country, all while ensuring your journey is both sustainable and fully compliant with legal requirements.”

The Green Warrant Certification ensures that campervans meet strict environmental and comfort criteria. These include:

Fixed toilets

Secure water systems

Proper waste management facilities

Campervans were also inspected to ensure there was adequate headroom, interior space, and it contained a permanently made-up double bed.

By 7 June 2025, all vehicles must meet the new standards and display the Green Warrant sticker to qualify as certified self-contained.

“Achieving full Green Certification across our entire fleet six months ahead of the required deadline ensures our customers can book with confidence, knowing they’ll have access to certified, eco-friendly campervans well before the new regulations take effect,” said Randall.

Road Runner Rentals offers a diverse selection of motorhome rental in New Zealand designed to suit every type of adventurer, from 4-6 berth motorhomes that are spacious and ideal for families and larger groups and 3-berth campervans that are more compact and perfect for couples or small groups to the ever popular Clubby 2-berth campervans for an affordable holiday.

Booking your Green Certified motorhome rental in NZ means you can pick-up and drop-off at locations in Christchurch and Auckland, and receive free airport transfers, unlimited kilometres and 24/7 AA roadside assistance.

With flexible one-way hire options, travellers can enjoy the freedom to start their journey in one city and end in another, without retracing their steps.

Road Runner Rentals are offering two tickets on an Epic Milford Sound cruise valued at $478 ($239 pp.) for new travel bookings made between December 2024 and 31 March 2025 that are 21 or more days. When you pick up your campervan, have your cruise date options available to secure your booking. *Offer is for a limited time and not to be used with any other discount.

With demand expected to surge for Green Certified vehicles, travellers are encouraged to book early. Existing customers can enjoy a 10% loyalty discount for repeat bookings.

