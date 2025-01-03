Building A Granny Flat? Four Things You Should Know

The Government has proposed plans to change the law to allow New Zealanders to build a single-storey granny flat up to 60 square metres, without needing a building consent.

Malcolm Fleming, Chief Executive of New Zealand Certified Builders, offers four pieces of advice to homeowners thinking of building in their backyard.

1: Check the Council requirements for your area

If this proposal becomes law, you will no longer need a consent from the council for your building but there may still be some regulations that apply. For example, the proposal states that while councils are required to permit a granny flat on sites in rural and residential zones, it may differ if you are in a mixed-use zone or heritage area.

Fleming says you should ask your council about the rules in your area and go to your builder for advice if you’re unsure.

“Your council can also give you information about the flood risk in your area, the percentage of land cover your property is allowed, and any requirements for the distance of buildings from your boundary.”

“A qualified builder can help you work through any restrictions that do apply for your property, to make your granny flat happen.”

2. Draw up thorough plans

Although a building consent may no longer be required, the law still requires buildings to meet the building code, so you need a design that will comply. A thorough plan will also give you clarity on materials and the likely cost.”

“Most trade-qualified builders can connect you with a designer, or sometimes supply designs themselves, and can assist you to make sure the designs meet your needs and budget.”

3. Hire a trade-qualified builder

Instead of a building consent, the Government has proposed that “all work is conducted or supervised by competent professionals under current occupational licensing requirements.”

Fleming says it is important homeowners employ a reputable and trade-qualified builder to oversee their granny flat project.

“Not needing a building consent should make building a granny flat cheaper and faster to build, but less oversight can mean more risk. So, it’s important to get a builder like an NZCB member who is trade-qualified and has a strong track record, to make sure you end up with a quality build that will last for decades.”

4. Think about future use

While the rules require standard plumbing and drainage connections, there is nothing in the Government’s proposed changes about how many bedrooms a granny flat could have.

“Although you may be building with one person in mind, it pays to think about how the building could be used in future, and what might add the most value to your property.

“A 60 square metre build can easily house two bedrooms, along with a kitchen, bathroom, and living and dining rooms.

“If it was to be used as a rental or Airbnb down the line, two bedrooms would command a higher rental yield than a single-bedroom building – so that’s worth keeping in mind.”

Fleming also points out that granny flats can be occupied by anyone, not just grandmothers.

“Don’t be put off by the name - there are many ways to build a 60 square-metre flat that suits you. Just ask your builder.”

