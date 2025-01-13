Award-Winning VFX Supervisor Thrain Shadbolt Joins Cause And FX In Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand – January13, 2025 – Cause and FX is thrilled to announce that Thrain Shadbolt, an award-winning visual effects supervisor with a storied career at Wētā FX (previously Wētā Digital), will be joining the studio in February 2025. Known for his extraordinary work on global blockbusters including Avatar and Planet of the Apes, along with both Marvel and DC franchises including Ironman 3, The Avengers, Hawkeye, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Birds of Prey.

Thrain’s addition marks an exciting chapter for Cause and FX. The New Zealand-based studio continues to solidify its reputation as a powerhouse in the VFX industry, attracting top talent to its team.

With a career spanning decades, Thrain’s portfolio is a testament to his ability to bring imaginative worlds to life. His contributions to iconic franchises and his track record of elevating projects to award-winning heights align perfectly with Cause and FX’s mission of creating extraordinary visual effects that transform stories.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to welcome Thrain,” said Greg Flannagan, Managing Director at Cause and FX. “His expertise and creative vision are unparalleled. Having someone of his calibre join us is not just a win for our studio, but for our clients who trust us to deliver excellence on every project.”

Thrain’s arrival comes as Cause and FX map out an exciting 2025, with multiple high-profile international projects on the horizon. His proven ability to navigate complex creative challenges and deliver top-tier results will undoubtedly bolster the studio’s offerings and attract new opportunities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This announcement reaffirms Cause and FX’s commitment to investing in world-class talent and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in visual effects. The studio has recently expanded its facilities and continues to grow its team with a focus on fostering a collaborative and innovative work culture.

Thrain will officially join the team in February 2025.

About Cause and FX

Founded in 2011, Cause and FX is an independent visual effects studio based in Auckland, New Zealand. Renowned for delivering cutting-edge VFX to some of the world’s most influential film and television studios, Cause and FX combines technical excellence with creative ingenuity to bring extraordinary stories to life. With a dedicated team of talented artists and a collaborative approach, the studio has worked on high-profile projects including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Mosquito Coast, Twisted Metal, and Star Trek: Discovery. At Cause and FX, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, while fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and innovative work environment.

© Scoop Media

