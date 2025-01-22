Nelson Tasman Chamber Of Commerce Launches Second Year Of Senior Entrepreneurship Programme "PRIMETIME"

The Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) is excited to announce the continuation of its successful senior entrepreneurship initiative, PRIMETIME, designed specifically for entrepreneurs aged 50 and above.

Building on the programme's achievements in 2023-2024, PRIMETIME will continue to provide business support for those over 50 looking to establish business ventures. The initiative has received support from the Office of the Seniors and the Nelson City Council as part of their "City for all Ages" strategy. This reflects the Council's commitment to keeping older Nelsonians actively engaged in the community while fostering both individual well-being and economic growth.

The programme will run for 6 months and participants in PRIMETIME will receive:

• One-on-one mentoring customised to their specific business objectives.

• Access to professional development through NTCC's training programmes.

• Networking opportunities at the Chamber's monthly Business After 5 events.

• Member of the Chamber of Commerce for the duration of the programme.

"We're thrilled to help senior entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life once again," says Project Manager Stephen Broad-Paul. "The wealth of experience that senior entrepreneurs bring to our business community is invaluable. By offering this programme for a second year, we're reinforcing our belief that age should never limit entrepreneurial potential."

Broad-Paul adds, "Our programme is specifically designed to help mature entrepreneurs overcome challenges and achieve their business goals. We're proud to continue supporting this growing and dynamic community of senior business leaders."

Nelson City Council Group Manager Strategy and Communications Nicky McDonald encourages older residents with a business idea to apply: “Nelson has a huge resource of talent and wisdom amongst its older residents. I’d like to encourage people to seize this opportunity to test their business idea in a very supportive environment with a group of their peers.”

Applications for the 2025 PRIMETIME programme are now open, with a start date of mid-February 2025. Interested people aged 50 and above can apply through the programme's website at www.primetime.org.nz.

