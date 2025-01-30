Nielsen Reveals New Zealand’s Top Automotive Ad Spenders And Shifting Passenger Vehicle Trends

Auckland, 30 January, 2025 - Data released today by Nielsen Ad Intel and Nielsen Consumer & Media Insights (CMI), shows passenger vehicle advertising ranked seventh among the country’s top advertising categories between January - December 2024, with the nation’s automotive brands investing $122 million collectively into advertising during that time.

Despite an overall decline in ad spend for the category, key players, such as Toyota, BMW and Nissan, have increased their investment, accounting for 35% of the automotive advertising share - up from 20% a year ago. Nissan has emerged as the standout, leaping from ninth to third in ad spend rankings for the auto sector, more than doubling its advertising investment over the past year.

Nielsen CMI data also showed that the percentage of New Zealanders planning to purchase a new car in the next 12 months rose from 20% in 2023 to 22% in 2024, with interest in hybrid and electric vehicles remaining steady, as 28% of Kiwis indicated they would consider an eco-friendly option for their next car, mirroring figures from the previous year.

Top 10 NZ automotive advertisers by spend

The top advertisers in New Zealand’s automotive sector over the past year were: 1. Toyota, 2. Kia, 3. Nissan, 4. BMW, 5. Hyundai, 6. Suzuki, 7. Ford, 8. Mazda, 9. Mercedes-Benz, and 10. Volkswagen.

Photo/Supplied.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Nielsen Ad Intel's Pacific Commercial Lead, Rose Lopreiato, said: “The competition in New Zealand’s automotive advertising space is intensifying, with brands like Nissan significantly ramping up their investment. While the overall category faces challenges, the increased spending by leading players underscores their determination to connect with consumers and adapt to evolving market trends.”

Nielsen Commercial Director NZ Agencies & Advertisers, Helene Maurer, added: ”This growth is particularly significant as Kiwis show renewed interest in new car purchases and a continued focus on more sustainable options, such as hybrid and electric vehicles. As the automotive landscape continues to shift, it’s essential for advertisers and agencies to have essential insights like these to get the jump on their competition by better understanding how changing advertising and consumer trends are influencing preferences and driving brand loyalty.”

© Scoop Media

