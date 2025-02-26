Warriors Fans Hit Jackpot With Grabaseat Charter Flight To Las Vegas

Air New Zealand Grabaseat’s special One NZ Warriors charter flight has landed in Las Vegas, bringing with it an electric atmosphere and the most passionate fans in the NRL.

It was a full house onboard the 777, with the flight selling out in just 17 minutes and delivering an unforgettable experience for more than 300 Warriors fanatics in the skies.

Hosted by Kiwi comedy legend Ben Hurley, flight NZ1995 to ‘Wahs Vegas’ was packed with entertainment from the moment guests arrived at the airport. Fans were greeted at check-in by an Elvis impersonator before being surprised at the gate with giveaways, a photo booth, and plenty of pre-flight activities to get everyone in the game-day spirit.

Once in the air, the fun didn’t stop. Grabaseat went all in, and passengers were treated to games, activities, and Warriors-themed surprises throughout the flight – including an extra special appearance from Warriors legend Shaun Johnson, who swapped his kicking tee for a drinks cart to help out with in-flight service. Shaun was joined on the flight by former teammates and Warriors players Freddy Lussick and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Before touching down in the neon capital, passengers belted out the iconic Warriors team song led by broadcaster and Wahs superfan Brodie Kane.

Air New Zealand’s Warriors relationship manager Duane Perrott said the flight was a monumental occasion for both the airline and the fans.

“This is the first time Air New Zealand has flown to Vegas since 2019, so it’s a pretty special moment. It took a huge effort to get this flight off the ground – but the incredible success and popularity of the service is a testament to the amazing Warriors fans and supporters who made it all possible.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Warriors player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak said, “I’m extremely grateful to both the Warriors and the Air New Zealand Grabaseat team for having me a part of such an incredible experience for our Warriors whānau. I got the full cabin crew experience – even got tasked with handing out some food and let me tell you, it is a harder job than it looks. The energy was awesome, and I can’t wait for everyone to get on the ground and support our boys as they take our game to the world.”

For those lucky enough to score a ticket, this one-of-a-kind journey set the tone for an epic week of rugby league action in the entertainment capital of the world.

The return service, NZ1905, will depart Las Vegas on Sunday 2 March, hopefully bringing fans home with a win.

Perrott added, “Now, we’re looking forward to the big game – Up the Wahs!”

© Scoop Media

