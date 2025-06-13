Vienna Woods Expands Range Of Reclaimed And European Oak Flooring In Auckland

Vienna Woods, a supplier of premium timber flooring in New Zealand, has expanded its offering of reclaimed and European oak flooring solutions for residential and commercial projects in Auckland and nationwide.

The company’s reclaimed wood flooring range includes aged, vintage-effect, and recycled timber products. These options are designed to provide a distinctive appearance, featuring natural imperfections and textures that reflect the timber’s previous use and history. The reclaimed collection includes engineered 3-ply and multi-ply boards, suitable for a variety of interior applications.

Vienna Woods sources its products from European manufacturers with a focus on sustainability and certified forestry practices. The reclaimed flooring options, which include oak and pine, are intended to meet the needs of clients seeking both environmental responsibility and unique design features. The company notes that these floors are suited to both new builds and renovations where character and durability are priorities.

In addition to reclaimed products, Vienna Woods supplies European oak flooring in Auckland, offering a selection of engineered timber floors crafted to European standards. These products are available in a range of tones, finishes, and patterns, including herringbone and chevron designs. The company provides both supply-only and installation services within Auckland, with delivery options available throughout New Zealand.

Vienna Woods reports increasing demand for sustainable and character-rich flooring solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. The company’s expanded product line aims to address this trend by providing options that combine heritage aesthetics with modern engineering and environmental considerations.

For more information about Vienna Woods’ reclaimed and European oak flooring ranges, visit the company’s website.

