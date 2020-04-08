VUP Releases Free E-book To Entertain Readers

Victoria University of Wellington Press has released a free e-book with fiction, poetry and non-fiction by 42 writers as an offering to readers during the state of emergency in New Zealand.

The VUP publishers say in their brief foreword:

‘The VUP Home Reader is everything we’re working on at the moment—extracts of books which were published in February and March, books which are in the warehouse or on the water, final proofs and uncorrected proofs, manuscripts and work-in-progress—stretching into 2021. We offer it as company, as entertainment, as a promise.’

The VUP Home Reader can be downloaded for free in e-book formats and as a PDF from the VUP website.

VUP Website

https://vup.victoria.ac.nz/the-vup-home-reader-2020/

MeBooks

https://mebooks.co.nz/the-vup-home-reader-ebook

