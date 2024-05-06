Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lulu Sun Into Bonita Springs Final

Monday, 6 May 2024, 6:08 am
Press Release: Tennis NZ

Lulu Sun is into the final of the $100,000 World Tennis Tour tournament in Bonita Springs, Florida thanks to an emphatic 6-3 6-1 semifinal win over American Ann Li.

The victory puts the 23-year-old Sun one win away from the biggest title of her career and by making it to the final she is expected to jump up to a career-high ranking of 139 when they are next released. She went into this week ranked 164 in the world.

It was a dominant serving display from Sun, who won 81 per cent of the points when she got her first serve in and she went through the match without getting her serve broken.

In the final, Sun will play America’s Maya Joint who defeated Kathinka Von Deichmann from Liechtenstein 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (2) in the other semifinal.

Sun is also into the final of the doubles at Bonita Springs, as she and her partner Fanny Stollar defeated Elvina Kalieva and Maria Mateas 4-6 6-3 10-6 in their semifinal on Sunday (NZ time).

Sun and Stollar will play against Valentina Grammatikopoulou from Greece and Valeriya Strakhova from Ukraine for the title.

Meanwhile in Colombia, KP Pannu has reached his first career M25 singles final, beating Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Lock in the semi over three sets, a player ranked more than 180 players higher than him.

Both Kiwis will be in action in their finals overnight Sunday NZT

