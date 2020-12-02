Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Philanthropist Launches $20,000 Awards For Sculpture At The NZ Art Show 2021

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Art Show

Finalists of a new and significant sculpture award will be revealed at the NZ Art Show 2021, where one NZ artist will be awarded $15,000 and another five will receive $1,000 highly commended prizes. This is a very welcome announcement after a challenging year for the arts.

Founder Richard T Nelson is thrilled to champion these new Awards for Sculpture with the intention of it being an annual feature on New Zealand’s arts calendar.

“I want to reward excellence and my hope is that we will witness an exhibition of NZ’s finest work of small sculptures,’ says Nelson.’ I love the workmanship of sculpture and I appreciate the craftsmanship and skill that goes into creating 3D art. I can’t wait to see all of these works in one space.”

Carla Russell, Executive Director of the NZ Art Show says “The arts and events sector have been doing it tough in recent times and it’s this kind of support and appreciation that gives our industry a real boost. It’s very generous.”

Showcasing the finalists at the NZ Art Show is an obvious choice, with an audience of over 10,000 art lovers. “We are thrilled that the NZ Art Show will be the venue in which these sculptures are to be revealed to the public. On exhibition will be some examples of exquisite works of artistry from NZ sculptors: we are certainly excited about this addition to the NZ Art Show” says Russell.

The Richard T Nelson Awards for Sculpture are specifically for small sculptures; works easily enjoyed in one’s home. All works will be for sale at the NZ Art Show.

The brief is simple … works to be no bigger than 100cm x 80cm x 80cm.

It is anticipated that around 80 finalists will be on exhibition at the NZ Art Show in Wellington from 3 – 6 June 2021.

A selection panel will be announced in the new year; but the artists can feel confident that their work will be judged by a group of art experts.

Artists may register their interest at awards@artshow.co.nz. A dedicated website will be launched soon.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Art Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 