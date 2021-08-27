Silver Ferns To Host England Roses In September

26 August, 2021

The Silver Ferns will host world number three ranked Vitality Roses in New Zealand next month in a three-Test Cadbury Netball Series, with all matches to be played at Christchurch Arena to minimise additional travel risk for all involved.

Matches are scheduled for Monday 20, Wednesday 22 and Friday 24 September, as Netball New Zealand continues to work with the government around the evolving Covid-19 outbreak and alert levels.

England players boarded a flight this morning (NZ time), and will go into managed quarantine upon arrival in Christchurch.

Following the series, England are preparing to extend their tour across the Tasman with a series against the Australian Diamonds.

Netball New Zealand, England Netball and Netball Australia have been working closely with their respective governments since the beginning of the year around MIQ prospects and logistics.

The increased complication of New Zealand’s current nationwide lockdown and restrictions means there is still uncertainty around alert levels, with this being monitored closely and following all government rulings, MOH advice and rules outlined for each level that NZ may be at.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the latest Covid-19 outbreak has added a great deal of complexity around organising the Test series.

“It is exciting to host England on our shores again. I would like to acknowledge the huge amount of work that both England Netball, Netball Australia and our NNZ team have worked tirelessly over a period of many months to enable the tour to get to this point,” she said.

“We have been working closely with government, Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ over many months to facilitate this tour, we want to ensure our athletes have the best possible opportunities to compete as we head towards the Commonwealth Games in 2022, however the health and safety of our players, administrators and fans is our priority and we will continue to follow all government guidance.”

Tickets will be released for the matches if, and when Christchurch moves to Alert Level 1.

All matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now.

Cadbury Netball Series – Taini Jamison Trophy

All matches at Christchurch Arena

Monday 20 September, 7.30pm

Wednesday 22 September, 7.30pm

Friday 24 September, 7.30pm

© Scoop Media

