Injury Blow Rules Gordon Out For Several Weeks

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse have been dealt a major blow with influential midcourter Maddy Gordon set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines of the ANZ Premiership netball league following an ankle injury.

The winner of last season’s ANZ Premiership Player of the Year award, Gordon injured her ankle during the Pulse’s Round 3 match against the Steel on April 28, subsequent scans confirming a significant ligament sprain which will rule her out of action for up to 12 weeks.

``Maddy has been in superb form this season and is a key team member on and off court,’’ Pulse coach Anna Andrews-Tasola said. ``We are all extremely disappointed for Maddy and remain hopeful we will see her on court again this season.’’

Pulse management are currently working through the logistics of an interim replacement player which should be known later this week and will continue to re-evaluate Gordon’s progress before confirming any long-term injury replacement.

Former Pulse stalwart Claire Kersten came out of retirement to play for the team in their latest outing against the Mystics on Sunday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

