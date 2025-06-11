Conversations With Wāhine Win At NZ Radio And Podcast Awards

The Wellington Access Radio radio show Conversations with Wāhine are celebrating after their win at the NZ Radio and Podcast Awards in Auckland.

The team picked up the Best Access Radio Programme award at the star-studded event, held at SkyCity Auckland, and attended by radio and podcast hosts and personalities from around Aotearoa.

‘Just to be a finalist was a huge privilege, but winning was so surreal!’ says host Harita Gandhi-Kashyap, who travelled to Auckland for the ceremony. ‘We put this show together in a volunteer capacity, so being recognised for our work makes the last four years since we started the show so worth it.’

Conversations with Wāhine is funded by the National Council of Women New Zealand, and is hosted by a group of volunteers that take turns to interview their invited guests. The show is created by women, for women, and showcases candid interviews with inspirational wāhine in a huge range of fields. Interviews over the last year have included Alok Vaid-Menon, Jess Hong, and Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist).

‘We are extremely proud of the Conversations with Wāhine team,’ says Wellington Access Radio Station Manager Tony Kemp. ‘They produce an important, entertaining, and high-quality show that absolutely deserves this award. It’s so important that the vital work of Access Radio shows are highlighted alongside commercial radio stations.’

Another Wellington Access Radio show, Tu Ma Tilotilo, was also a nominee in the same category, with host Vesi Leilua-Toilolo attending the ceremony.

You can listen in to Conversations with Wāhine every Sunday at 8pm on Wellington Access Radio 106.1FM or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

© Scoop Media

