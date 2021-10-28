Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Finalists Revealed For 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay Of Plenty Sports Awards

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Sport Bay of Plenty

Over 40 finalists have been announced for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards, including junior athletes, Olympians and Paralympians, coaches and community organisations.

For the first time in its 50 year history, the awards were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions, but will resume this year as an online event in response to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Seventy nominations were received for 13 award categories including four new categories to recognise disabled athletes and community organisations.

Among the individual finalists for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards are gold medallists Lisa Carrington and Lisa Adams, triathlete Hayden Wilde, CrossFit Games athlete Hiko-o-te-rangi Curtis, swimmer Bailey Conlon and rising athletics star Hannah Gapes.

Finalists in the open team category include Mount Maunganui Rugby Club Womens’ who took out this year’s Baywide Women’s Club Premiership. They go up against Upper Central Rugby League Stallions, Tauranga City Athletic Football Club Womens’ and Bay of Plenty Senior Mens’ Volleyball who are all vying for the Team of the Year honour.

Four-time Official of the Year winner Kelly Hudson from hockey and 2018 winner Greg Rieger from surf life saving once again make their mark in the Official of the Year category alongside Joanie Coles from netball.

The new award categories of Community Organisation of the Year and Innovation in Sport and Recreation feature several community clubs and groups that have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to deliver great physical activity opportunities across the Bay of Plenty.

This year leading investment services firm Forsyth Barr has joined the Bay of Plenty Sports Awards as naming rights sponsor.

Tauranga branch manager David McConnochie said Forsyth Barr is excited to have the opportunity to support and celebrate schools, clubs and community organisations for everything they have achieved in the 2021-22 nomination period.

"Congratulations to all nominees and finalists of the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards. Their achievements are an inspiration to us all and testament to the Bay's strong and passionate sport and recreation community. We look forward to celebrating those achievements on November 19."

2021 Sports Awards goes online
On Friday, 19 November, the Bay of Plenty community will have the opportunity to come together virtually and celebrate all aspects of sport and recreation from grassroots volunteers through to elite athletes.

Sport Bay of Plenty will play host to the online celebration alongside MCs Philly Angus from Rotorua and former Olympian Sarah Cowley-Ross.

Sport Bay of Plenty sport manager Nick Chambers said the awards are an important recognition of our region’s achievements and resilience over a challenging period.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve had to contend with disrupted seasons, limited or cancelled events and the upending of competition formats. Despite the chaos, though, athletes, volunteers, clubs and organisations have managed to find a way forward and achieve great things on the local and international stage,” Chambers said.

“COVID-19 has also forced us to rethink how we deliver the awards, but we’re thrilled to still be able to honour and celebrate the incredible achievement of the Bay’s sport and recreation community.”


The 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be live and online from 5:30pm on Friday, 19 November. Tune in, and find out more about this year’s finalists, by visiting sportbop.co.nz.

A list of all finalists is attached and below.

Holland Beckett Law Sportswoman of the Year 
Lisa Carrington Kayaking 
Samantha Winders Netball 
Stacey Fluhler Rugby sevens 
Robin Goomes Mountain biking 
Bayleys Real Estate Sportsman of the Year 
Hayden Wilde Triathlon 
Scott Curry Rugby 
Kane Williamson Cricket 
Aurecon Innovation in Sport and Recreation 
Sam’s Skate School 
Geyser Culture and Sports Club 
Otumoetai Tennis Club 
Advocate Print Official of the Year 
Joanie Coles Netball 
Greg Rieger Surf Life Saving 
Kelly Hudson Hockey 
Ebbett Tauranga Community Organisation of the Year 
Whakatāne Blue Light 
Rotorua United Football Club 
Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club 
Rotorua Mountain Biking Club 
BayTrust Coach of the Year 
Brendon-Ray Horlock Volleyball 
Craig Kirkwood Triathlon 
Alan Bunting and Corey Sweeney Rugby sevens 
Young Sportsman of the Year 
Hiko-o-te-rangi Curtis CrossFit 
Samuel Tanner Athletics 
Lachlan Stevens-McNab Mountain biking 
Henry Booker Sports climbing 
EVES Realty Young Sportswoman of the Year 
Hannah Gapes Athletics 
Jenna Hastings Mountain Biking 
Keira Allot Swimming 
Canon Bay of Plenty Disabled Sportsperson of the Year 
Lisa Adams Shot put 
Te Huia Apaapa Half marathon, marathon, triathlon, 
Young Disabled Sportsperson of the Year 
Siobhan Terry Swimming 
Bailey Conlon Swimming 
Forsyth Barr Community Service to Sport and Recreation 
Embargoed until Sports Awards evening 
Volcanic Hills Team of the Year 
Upper Central Rugby League Stallions 
Mount Maunganui Rugby Club Womens' Team 
Bay of Plenty Senior Mens' Volleyball Team 
Tauranga City Athletic Football Club Womens' Team 
Redspot Creative Secondary School Girls' Team of the Year 
John Paul College Cross Country Team 
Otumoetai College Rowing U17 Double Sculls 
John Paul College Clay Target Shooting Team 
Mount Maunganui College Premier 1 Girls Volleyball Team 
Bay Office Products Depot Secondary School Boys' Team of the Year 
Whakatāne High School Beach Volleyball Team 
Rotorua Boys' High School Touch Team 
Tauranga Boys' College Senior Futsal Team 
Tauranga Boys' College Squash Team

